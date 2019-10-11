×
Banijay’s ‘Wisting,’ with Carrie-Anne Moss, Acquired by BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Wisting
CREDIT: Banijay Rights

CANNES —  “Wisting,” a high-end crime drama co-starring “The Matrix” and “Jessica Jones’” Carrie-Anne Moss, has been acquired by BBC Four in the U.K., Banijay Rights, the leading distribution arm of Banijay Group. announced on Friday, in the run-up to this year’s Mipcom TV trade fair.

The sale, in the benchmark overseas sales territory for Scandinavian series – “Borgen” broke out internationally after clinching BBC Four broadcast –  comes on one of the highest-profiles of recent Nordic crime thrillers.

“Wisting” is Nordic Noir – set in stunning lanscapes, backed by Scandinavian powerhouse Viaplay, adapting two highly popular bestselling novels by Jørn Lier Hors. It has also cast highly regarded Norwegian film-TV star Sven Nordin in the titular role of William Wisting, a taciturn but relentless homicide detectivewho has dedicated his life to being a force for good, he believes, in the small Norwegian coastal town of Larvik, even if that comes at the cost of estrangement from his family.

Brought onto the market at MipTV by Banijay, “Wisting” is, however, given an unusual trans-Atlantic reach and scale, by its plot, stars, characters and use of English as Wisting wrestles with the most challenging and shocking case of his career: a wanted American serial killer at large for decades who is now preying on the inhabitants of Larvik.

Moss plays FBI agent Maggie Griffin, alongside British actor Richie Campbell (“Anuvahood,” “The Frankenstein Chronicles”) who takes the role of special agent John Bantham. The pair are drafted in to help Wisting and his team apprehend the infamous killer.

Meanwhile, Wisting’s reckless journalist daughter is pursuing leads that will put her right in the killer’s path; when Wisting’s past resurfaces, he is suspended, fighting for his reputation and life.

“Wisting” was co-created by Kathrine Valen Zeiner, who co-wrote 2017’s “Valkyrien,” starring Nordin, and director Trygve Allister Diesen (“The Third Eye”). It is lead produced by Cinenord, one of Norway’s most ambitious film-TV companies which is also behind “Atlantic Crossing.” It is co-produced by Denmark’s Good Company Films, Viaplay, which bowed it in April, Germany’s ARD Degeto Film, TV3 Norway and Ripple World Pictures.

“Wisting” is a multi-layered drama. that is sure to keep BBC audiences in suspense throughout,” commented Chris Stewart, Banijay Rights commercial director, scripted. He added: “It’s a classic cat and mouse thriller interwoven with some scintillating character performances from a stellar cast. I’m sure the U.K. viewers will enthusiastically embrace this fantastic screen adaptation.”

Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisition observed: “‘Wisting’ has already been a tremendous success in the Nordic countries, and we have no doubt that BBC viewers will be equally engaged by such a likeable, emotionally complex lead character, and a compelling plot full of twists and turns.”

    CANNES —  "Wisting," a high-end crime drama co-starring "The Matrix" and "Jessica Jones'" Carrie-Anne Moss, has been acquired by BBC Four in the U.K., Banijay Rights, the leading distribution arm of Banijay Group. announced on Friday, in the run-up to this year's Mipcom TV trade fair. The sale, in the benchmark overseas sales territory for

