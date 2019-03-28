×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With Producer Ellie Wood (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Banijay Rights

Seeking to diversify and bolster its scripted output, Banijay Rights has signed a first-look development deal with Ellie Wood (“Bleak House”), a veteran British producer who founded and runs the independent production company Clearwood Films.

Under the pact, Banjiay Rights and Wood will work together to develop and produce all of Clearwood Films’ TV series for the U.K. and international markets. Banijay Rights will also handle international sales on the shows.

Caroline Torrance, the head of scripted at Banijay Rights, said this “new partnership further bolsters Banijay’s commitment and expertise in scripted programming, and capitalizes on the continued growth we are witnessing in the drama market.”

The first drama to be co-developed by both companies is “Stonehouse,” a spy thriller series based on an idea by John Preston, the author of “A Very English Scandal.”

The series will revolve around the true story of John Stonehouse, the former Labour Party Cabinet minister who faked his own death in 1974, leaving a pile of clothes on a beach in Miami. It was presumed he had gone swimming and drowned, or possibly been killed by a shark. Stonehouse was in fact en route to Australia to set up a new life with his mistress and secretary, Sheila Buckley. The scandal precipitated a national political crisis.

Related

Preston’s “A Very English Scandal” dealt with another real-life British political imbroglio, that of an alleged plot by closeted gay lawmaker Jeremy Thorpe to have his lover killed.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the Stonehouse story. It’s every bit as bizarre as the Jeremy Thorpe affair and similarly tells the tale of an extraordinary character whose misadventures threatened to bring down the government,” said Preston, who will co-write the drama, which is currently in development.

The deal with Wood underscores Banijay Rights’s ambition to strengthen its positioning within the competitive scripted landscape in key territories. Banijay Rights recently signed a first-look agreement with another British production company, Greenacre Films.

“Banijay Rights’ experience and global presence will be hugely beneficial in putting us and our forthcoming shows in front of the key international players,” said Wood, who has produced several award-winning dramas such as “Bleak House,” “The Line of Beauty” and “Decline and Fall.”

Wood is also set to produce the feature film adaptation of Preston’s novel “The Dig,” about the true story of the discovery of England’s Sutton Hoo treasure of Anglo-Saxon artifacts, with Nicole Kidman and Ralph Fiennes attached to star. The movie will start shooting this summer.

Wood, who has forged relationships with strong writers during her tenure at the BBC, said her company is primarily interested in producing one-hour, high-end drama series, with a particular interest in literary adaptations.

Banijay Rights CEO Tim Mutimer said his company was interested in both original series and shows based on existing IPs and is always looking for opportunities abroad, particularly in German and English-speaking territories.

“Banijay’s success with landmark drama series ‘Versailles,’ coupled with Nordic dramas such as ‘Occupied’ from Yellowbird made us realise that there was a huge global market for quality drama and fuelled our ambition to grow our activity in the scripted space,” said Mutimer.

In the past couple of years, Banijay has increased its investment in the scripted space, notably with the expansion of Yellow Bird, the thriving Scandinavian company behind “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Wallander” in the U.K. and U.S. Established in 16 territories, Banijay Rights has built a strong drama hub in the U.K. with Neon Ink, Fearless Minds, and Blacklight, and has ramped up its presence in France with Terence Films and in Italy with the launch of Banijay Studios Italy.

Banijay Rights’ current drama slate includes “Straightforward,” a Scandi-New Zealand crime drama; the French adaptation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit comedy series “Fleabag”; and “Wisting,” a Norwegian detective thriller based on Jørn Lier Horst’s crime novels.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With

    Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With Producer Ellie Wood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Seeking to diversify and bolster its scripted output, Banijay Rights has signed a first-look development deal with Ellie Wood (“Bleak House”), a veteran British producer who founded and runs the independent production company Clearwood Films. Under the pact, Banjiay Rights and Wood will work together to develop and produce all of Clearwood Films’ TV series [...]

  • Greenport Cinemas NYC

    Why AMC Networks' CEO Turned a Small N.Y. Theater Into a Passion Project

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has a keen eye for shrewd business deals. So was he seeing straight in 2004 when he bought the Village Cinema in Greenport, N.Y.?  “I would not call it a lucrative business,” he says of his 632-seat, four-theater venue — now called the Greenport Theater — which offers movies all [...]

  • Game-of-Thrones-Iron-Throne-replica

    'Game of Thrones' Hype: AT&T Is Giving Away an $18,000 Iron Throne Replica

    AT&T is pulling out the stops to promote HBO’s “Game of Thrones” final season — as if the popular fantasy epic series needed a corporate-synergy assist to build buzz. Among the telco’s “GOT” promos: It’s running a sweepstakes to give one AT&T customer a full-size replica of the show’s iconic Iron Throne, which carries a [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Braces for Brexit but Commits to Investment Program and Streaming

    ITV’s advertising revenues will take a Brexit hit this quarter, but the U.K. broadcaster has the full backing of shareholders for its investment program, which includes the BritBox streaming service, CEO Carolyn McCall said Thursday. With just days before the U.K. is supposed to exit the European Union, British lawmakers have yet to agree on [...]

  • Rita Moreno NAPTE Honor

    Rita Moreno to Receive Peabody Career Achievement Award

    Rita Moreno will be honored with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes Benz, at this year’s Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. This honor puts Moreno in the extremely rare category of having achieved “PEGOT” status — winning a Peabody, two Emmys, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. “Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has [...]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion

    Disney Sets Single Upfront for ABC, ESPN, FX and Nat Geo

    Disney plans to sell commercial inventory for the TV assets it recently acquired as part of its mammoth deal with the former 21st Century Fox alongside its ABC, ESPN and Freeform, giving its top ad-sales executive additional responsibility as well as influence on Madison Avenue. Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales, will sell ads [...]

  • Pineapple Express

    What's Coming to Netflix in April 2019

    April releases settle in the lull between award-season prestige films and summer blockbusters, so Netflix is picking up the entertainment slack with a bunch of classics and brand new releases for next month. “Deliverance” and “All the President’s Men” will be available for streaming alongside new Netflix shows like “No Good Nick” and “You vs. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad