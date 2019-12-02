×
Banijay Rights Boards Mystery Thriller Mini-Series “Flight MH370”

CREDIT: Banijay

Banijay Rights has acquired worldwide sales to the thriller mini-series “Flight MH370” which is based on the real-life mystery surrounding the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight which vanished in the depths of the Indian Ocean, carrying 239 passengers.

Produced by Nora Melhli (“The Tunnel”)’s new outfit Alef One, the six-part drama has been ordered by the French public broadcaster France Televisions.

The predominantly English-langauge show is based on a novel by Ghyslain Wattrelos, who lost his wife and two of his three children in the tragedy in 2014, and another book by the investigative journalist Florence de Changy.

The show is driven by a strong creative team, including the showrunner Gilles Bannier (“Spiral”), and writers Tim Loan (“Versailles”) and Laurent Mercier (“Eden”). Nadine Nohr, whose credits include “The Bridge” and “Broadchurch” is executive producing alongside Melhli.

Unfolding across seven countries, “Flight MH370” is told from multiple perspectives of characters who are based on real people, from journalists, to scientists, pilots, politicians and others whose lives have been affected by the tragedy.

“This is a gripping, real-life drama that has impacted many – in Europe, Asia and the Americas – for more than five
years,” said Caroline Torrance, the head of Scripted at Banijay Rights. Torrance said the series was “created by leading talent with an award-winning track record.”

Nathalie Biancolli, the head of international scripted at France Television, described the mini-series as a
“high-quality drama, interweaving the investigation, fiction and reality to create a gripping story.”

Melhli, meanwhile, said the series’s aim “is to tell a true story through the lens of an intimate and geopolitical thriller. The executive previously worked with Bannier on “The Tunnel” and said they will strive to make “Flight MH370” a “relatable, multi-character and compelling contemporary suspense-filled series about the greatest civil aviation mystery of all time.”

