Banijay Group, Endemol Shine Renew Sale Talks

Three months after Endemol Shine told its management it was calling off the sales process, talks are again underway with French company Banijay Group over a possible sale, Variety has confirmed.

Banijay had previously made a bid to acquire Endemol Shine, the joint venture between 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management that is behind hit shows such as “Black Mirror” and “Big Brother.” But the pair could not agree on a deal.

The French firm was one of a number of suitors for Endemol Shine, including the likes of ITV in the U.K. and RTL-owned production and distribution giant Fremantle, both of which ultimately officially ruled themselves out. Several U.S. companies also looked at the business.

It’s believed that the new talks regarding a sale are focused on Banijay and Endemol only, rather than kickstarting a wider process.

Banijay sources said the two sides had never completely stopped talking, although Endemol Shine had told its senior management “a line had been drawn under the process.” Both companies and 21st Century Fox declined to comment on the sale talks.

Acquiring Endemol Shine would be a game-changer for Banijay and have an impact on the wider international TV business. It would combine two fully fledged distribution businesses and a host of international production companies spanning drama, entertainment, and factual programming.