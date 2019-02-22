×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Banijay Group, Endemol Shine Renew Sale Talks

By and
Black Mirror
CREDIT: Netflix

Three months after Endemol Shine told its management it was calling off the sales process, talks are again underway with French company Banijay Group over a possible sale, Variety has confirmed.

Banijay had previously made a bid to acquire Endemol Shine, the joint venture between 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management that is behind hit shows such as “Black Mirror” and “Big Brother.” But the pair could not agree on a deal.

The French firm was one of a number of suitors for Endemol Shine, including the likes of ITV in the U.K. and RTL-owned production and distribution giant Fremantle, both of which ultimately officially ruled themselves out. Several U.S. companies also looked at the business.

It’s believed that the new talks regarding a sale are focused on Banijay and Endemol only, rather than kickstarting a wider process.

Banijay sources said the two sides had never completely stopped talking, although Endemol Shine had told its senior management “a line had been drawn under the process.” Both companies and 21st Century Fox declined to comment on the sale talks.

Acquiring Endemol Shine would be a game-changer for Banijay and have an impact on the wider international TV business. It would combine two fully fledged distribution businesses and a host of international production companies spanning drama, entertainment, and factual programming.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    Neil Gaiman on ‘Good Omens’ Series and Honoring Terry Pratchett’s Legacy

    Neil Gaiman has spent two years working on the TV adaptation of his and Terry Pratchett’s novel “Good Omens” and told an international TV crowd this week he dedicated himself to the task to honor a request from his friend and co-writer, who died in 2015. “I didn’t in any real sense of the word [...]

  • TEST

    Desus and Mero Promise 'Cultural Paradigm-Shifting S---' at Series Premiere

    The stars of Showtime’s new late-night series “Desus & Mero” stand ready to unite a bitterly divided nation with rapier wit delivered with Bronx flair. Desus Nice and the Kid Mero were revved up Thursday night as the they gathered with friends, family and crew members in at the Clocktower in Manhattan for the premiere [...]

  • Black Mirror

    Banijay Group, Endemol Shine Renew Sale Talks

    Three months after Endemol Shine told its management it was calling off the sales process, talks are again underway with French company Banijay Group over a possible sale, Variety has confirmed. Banijay had previously made a bid to acquire Endemol Shine, the joint venture between 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management that is behind [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Removed From Final 'Empire' Season 5 Episodes Following Arrest

    Jussie Smollett has been removed from the final Season 5 episodes of the Fox series “Empire” in the wake of his arrest Thursday morning. “The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us” said series executives Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and [...]

  • Ava Duvernay poses in the press

    Ava DuVernay, Lisa Nishimura, Casey Bloys Among New TV Academy Exec Committee Members

    Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay is among the six notable industry figures who have been appointed to the Television Academy’s executive committee by new chairman/CEO Frank Scherma. DuVernay, whose recent TV credits include the documentary “13th” and drama “Queen Sugar,” will be joined on the committee by HBO programming president Casey Bloys; former [...]

  • The Play That Goes Wrong review

    BBC Orders Comedy Series Based on ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

    The BBC has greenlit “The Goes Wrong Show,” a new series based on Mischief Theatre’s popular “The Play That Goes Wrong” stage production about a troupe that puts on disastrous plays. The stage show has transferred from London’s West End to Broadway for a J.J. Abrams-produced version described by Variety as “a broad, silly and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad