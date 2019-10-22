×

Banijay Close to Securing Deal for Endemol Shine

Banijay Group is on the verge of sealing a deal for production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine, sources tell Variety.

Vivendi-backed Banijay and Endemol Shine’s joint owners, Disney and Apollo, are understood to have scheduled a meeting for Thursday after talks accelerated in recent days, with Banijay now on the brink of finally closing a deal for a big asset it has been chasing.

Numerous industry players have taken a look at Endemol Shine, a huge production and content sales operation that has shows including “Black Mirror” and “Big Brother” in its deep catalogue. Eighteen months of on-and-off talks with various suitors have so far failed to reach a deal. All3Media dropped out of negotiations in recent weeks.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Variety that the purchase price in the proposed Banijay deal will be in the region of €2 billion ($2.2 billion). The source said Vivendi’s backing has been key to moving a deal forward.

Combining Banijay and Endemol Shine would create an enormous content business, with production companies in Europe and the U.S., a huge catalogue and sizable sales arms. There would be some overlap on the distribution side.

Banijay has been in advanced talks with Endemol Shine shareholders before, without a deal being finalized, but sources suggested this time that an agreement seems likely.

It would bring to an end a protracted sale process that has seen the likes of ITV, Fremantle, Endeavor Content and Sony among the numerous players that reportedly kicked the tires of a possible purchase..

Britain’s Daily Telegraph was the first to report the potential sale.

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this report.

