Banijay Seals Deal for Endemol Shine, Paving Way for Huge New Global Player

France-based Banijay Group has sealed a deal for Endemol Shine, in a move that will create a new pecking order in the international TV business.

The merged entity will be the largest non-U.S. player in the market, with a bigger catalogue than the main U.K. players, BBC Studios and ITV Studios. Banijay is owned by company chairman Stephane Courbit’s LOV Group and an arm of the Italian conglomerate De Agostini, and Vivendi.

The acquisition, which has yet to be greenlit by the anti-trust board, will be financed through a capital increase of Banijay Group and committed debt financing, including a full refinancing of Banijay and Endemol Shine’s existing financial debt, supported by Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Société Générale. Post-closing, the combined group will be held by LDH (67.1%) which regroups the Financière LOV, De Agostini and Fimalac, the investment company of Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière; and Vivendi (32.9%).

Together, Banijay and Endemol Shine have well in excess of 100 production companies, including Kudos, House of Tomorrow, and Wiedeman and Berg Television on the Endemol Shine side, and Bunim/Murray, RDF and Yellow Bird from the Banijay stable. In its release announcing the deal, Banijay said the “total pro-forma revenue of the combined group is expected to be approximately €3 billion for the year ending December 31st 2019.”

Banijay chairman Courbit previously worked at Endemol (before its merger with Shine), as did CEO Marco Bassetti, and the company has long courted Endemol Shine. Numerous other big hitters took a look at the Disney- and Apollo-owned producer and distributor, but they either declined to put forward a bid or dropped out of the running, put off by Endemol Shine’s original reported asking price of $4 billion and its hefty debt load. Banijay ultimately closed a deal after an 18-month-long sale process. Although the acquisition announcement did not mention the figure of the deal, it is believed by several sources to be around $2.2 billion.

For staff who survived the post-merger cull when Endemol and Shine merged in 2014, it’s Groundhog Day. Sales and back office functions are expected to be the area of greatest overlap in the new Banijay-Endemol Shine entity and the most obvious targets for cost cuts. Cathy Payne, boss of distribution business Endemol Shine Intl., said she was leaving shortly before the Banijay deal was announced.

The combined Banijay and Endemol Shine catalogue approaches 90,000 hours of content, bigger than that of the BBC’s sales arm. Key Banijay titles include dramas “Versailles” and “The Inbetweeners,” and, in unscripted, “Wife Swap.” Endemol has “Big Brother” and MasterChef” among its big-ticket unscripted titles, and “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders” on the drama side.

Banijay had a turnover of $916 million in 2018 and debt of $486 million, while Endemol Shine’s debt was about €1.65 billion ($1.83 billion) as of Dec. 2018.