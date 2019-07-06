×

‘Ballmastrz: 9009,’ ‘Tigtone’ Second Seasons Ordered by Adult Swim (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tigtone, Ballmastrz: 9009
CREDIT: courtesy of titmouse

Cartoon Network’s Adults Swim has ordered second seasons for two popular series from international animation studio Titmouse: Christy Karacas’ sci-fi comedy “Ballmastrz: 9009” and Andrew Koehler and Benjamin Martian’s fantasy series “Tigtone.”

According to Koehler, now an executive producer on “Tigtone” – along with Martin and “Workaholics” alum Blake Anderson, “‘Tigtone’ is doing what legends do best: continuing! If he were real, he’d be beyond excited for his shiny new second season.”

The series, which participated in the TV competition at last month’s Annecy Festival, is a fantasy series based on its quest-addicted hero, Tigtone. Poking fun at the fantasy genre and tropes from the video games, table-top games, films and series spawned from it, Tigtone hacks and slashes his way from one adventure to the next with little to no regard for his surroundings or the damage he causes to it along the way.

Related

Tigtone, Ballmastrz: 9009
CREDIT: courtesy of titmouse

Its unique animation style set it apart straight out the gates, and it’s one thing that initially caught the eye of Titmouse founder and president Chris Prynoski before they started doing the show.

“It’s a combination of motion capture for all the facial acting and uses a fixed rig for puppeteering all the bodies and broad animation, so it has this bizarre technique that I really dig. It really works for comedy where the faces have this kind of weird uncanny valley, but the bodies are animated in a very specific, jolted and not super-polished way,” he explained to Variety in Annecy.

“That was one of the things I really wanted because the creators, Ben and Andrew, had done a pilot on their own on YouTube, and they didn’t come from animation so they kind of figured it out on their own,” he continued. “There was something there that I had never seen anything like it before. So, when we started making it with professional animators, I didn’t want them to overdo it.”

For his part, Koehler was just as excited the series ended up at Titmouse’s.

“The maniacs at Titmouse are the perfect blend of talented and bonkers,” he said. “Titmouse is fearless when it comes to new, literally painful animation techniques, and everyone working on the show brings a cracked kind of enthusiasm for the fantasy genre. If Tigtone were real, he’d want to be part of the Titmouse team.”

“Ballmastrz: 9009” follows hard-partying, washed up superstar athlete Gaz Digzy – voiced by “Orange is the New Black” and “Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne – who gets demoted to The Leptons, the worst team in The Game: a dystopian blood-sport meant to satiate humanity’s violent tendencies after the Rad Wars. The only hope for Digzy is to teach her team of nobodies how to dominate the game, and perhaps resuscitate her career in the process.

The series was created by Adult Swim superstar-creator Christy Karacas, whose other credits include “Superjail” and “Robotamy,” where he refined his colorful, hyper-violent and often-psychedelic style.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Tigtone, Ballmastrz: 9009

    ‘Ballmastrz: 9009,’ ‘Tigtone’ Second Seasons Ordered by Adult Swim (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cartoon Network’s Adults Swim has ordered second seasons for two popular series from international animation studio Titmouse: Christy Karacas’ sci-fi comedy “Ballmastrz: 9009” and Andrew Koehler and Benjamin Martian’s fantasy series “Tigtone.” According to Koehler, now an executive producer on “Tigtone” – along with Martin and “Workaholics” alum Blake Anderson, “‘Tigtone’ is doing what legends [...]

  • Stranger Things Robin Steve

    'Stranger Things' Finally Does Right by Female Characters With Maya Hawke's Robin (Column)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you’ve seen season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which premiered July 4 on Netflix. When “Stranger Things” introduces a new character, it’s almost immediately obvious which archetype they’re supposed to represent. As a deliberate throwback to 1980’s blockbusters that prioritized thrills and jokes over characterization, most everyone can be described [...]

  • Patricia Clarkson attends the KVIFF TALK,

    How Playing 'Complicated' Characters Liberated Patricia Clarkson

    Patricia Clarkson’s portrayals of complicated women “who aren’t 25” in indie films, pay-TV and streaming series, and on stage have offered her a rewarding second act to a career in which she once felt trapped in suburban mom roles. Speaking to Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge as part of the magazine’s Critics Corner video [...]

  • STAR: Pictured L-R: Amiyah Scott, Queen

    Lee Daniels Promises Fans 'Star' TV Movie After Series Cancellation

    Canceled Fox musical drama “Star” appears to be making a comeback – as a televised movie, according to co-creator Lee Daniels. “The bad news is that ‘Star’ is not getting picked up for series,” said Daniels in a video post on Instagram, calling the explanation “too long of a story to cry about.” “The good [...]

  • Podcast: 'Apollo: Missions to the Moon'

    Listen: 'Apollo: Missions to the Moon' Director on Creating a Story from Archival Footage

    National Geographic’s “Apollo: Missions to the Moon” stands out of the crowd of 50th anniversary Apollo 11 documentaries, in that it crafts a narrative using only archival footage about multiple Apollo missions. Director and executive producer Tom Jennings spoke with Variety‘s “TV Take” podcast with executive editor of television Daniel Holloway about the documentary. Jennings [...]

  • Barbara Taylor Bradford and Robert Bradford

    Producer Robert Bradford Dies at 94

    Film and television producer Robert Bradford, novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford’s husband who shepherded adaptations of many of her books, died early Tuesday morning in New York’s Presbyterian Hospital following a stroke. He was 94. Badford played a large role in his wife’s work, producing nine of her books as miniseries and movies-of-the-week for NBC and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad