‘Ballers’ to End After Season 5 on HBO

“Ballers” is coming to an end after five seasons on HBO.
Star and EP Dawyne Johnson confirmed the news via his Instagram.
More to come…
View this post on Instagram
My heart 🖤 is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS. This SUNDAY on @HBO. @SevenBucksProd