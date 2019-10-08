×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘British’ TV Shows that Bow in the U.S. Officially Allowed to Compete for BAFTAs

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock

What is a British TV show? The definition is changing insofar as it relates to the BAFTA Television Awards with a change to the eligibility rules.

Killing Eve” was nominated for 14 BAFTA TV awards last time out, and won several including best drama series, and best actress for Jodie Comer. Although a British show as far as viewers in the U.K. were concerned, and produced by London-based Sid Gentle Films, the hit series was commissioned by BBC America. It premiered in the U.S. months ahead of launching on the BBC.

BAFTA was accused of bending its own eligibility criteria, which required projects to premiere in the U.K., to let the buzzy drama compete. That will not happen from 2020 as the organization officially updates its rules.

A show will no longer have to premiere in the U.K. to qualify for the production categories. Programs will be eligible if they are initiated and developed in the U.K. and have creative control residing within the U.K., or a U.K. broadcaster has primary editorial control. The program must be on U.K. air in the same calendar year as its bow in the U.S. – or in any international territory.

In an era of international co-production, and with U.K. production and creative talent behind some of the biggest global shows, BAFTA said it has widened the net to reflect industry changes. “We have to look at what’s going on in the marketplace,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s director of awards and membership told Variety. “We want to recognize British on and off-screen talent. We can see more shows transmitting in the U.S. and then the next day [or later] in the U.K.”

The changes for 2020 follow earlier tweaks in 2016 that saw BAFTA broaden its eligibility criteria to allow shows that were majority-funded from outside the U.K. – but had British creative control – compete.

BAFTA will also test the introduction of the BFI Diversity Standards across all production categories in 2020. Another change, is the introduction of a casting category at the TV awards, which had already been announced. Casting was one head of department role not previously recognized.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards will take place on Apr. 26. The Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards will take place on May 17. Nominations for both awards will be announced in March.

More TV

  • Nick JonasFourth annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn

    Nick Jonas Joins 'The Voice' as Season 18 Coach

    Nick Jonas is joining “The Voice” for the show’s upcoming 18th season this spring. He joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as well as host Carson Daly on the NBC music competition series. “I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” said Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group [...]

  • Karen Pendleton

    Karen Pendleton, ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Star, Dies at 73

    Karen Pendleton, one of the original Mouseketeers on “Mickey Mouse Club,” died of a heart attack in Fresno, Calif. on Sunday. She was 73.  Pendleton appeared on the classic children’s television series from 1955 to 1959, making her one of only nine children that appeared on the show for its entire run. One of the [...]

  • (L-R): Sarah, Orna and Lauren in

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Renews 'Couples Therapy' for Season 2

    In today’s TV news roundup, “Rick and Morty” Season 4 gets a premiere date and Showtime renews “Couples Therapy.” CASTING Nat Faxon (“Disenchantment”) and Nicole Byer (“Tuca & Bertie”) have been cast in the upcoming HBO Max pilot “Delilah.” The comedy follows Tom Childs, Sr. (Michael McKean), a man grieving the recent death of his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad