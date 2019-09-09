Actors, Screenwriters, Casting Directors Sign Up to Support BAFTA’s Elevate Program (EXCLUSIVE)

A number of industry experts with experience in front of and behind the camera have signed up to work with BAFTA on its Elevate program, which aims to support professionals from underrepresented groups and help them reach the next stage of their careers.

Now in its third year, Elevate will focus this time around on actors who are seeking to make headway in the world of high-end TV. Previous editions have supported writers, and female directors.

“Years and Years” star Ruth Madely has signed on as an industry consultant for this year’s scheme, as have “Broadchurch’s” Georgina Campbell and “Informer’s” Sunetra Sarker.

Casting directors Kharmel Cochrane, whose credits include “The Lighthouse” and “The End of the F***ing World,” and Lauren Evans, who has worked on projects including “Taboo” and “Paddington 2,” will also serve as consultants for Elevate.

The roster of experts is rounded out by “Run” and “New Blood” screenwriters Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith.

Individuals selected to take part in Elevate receive a tailored year-long program of workshops, masterclasses, industry introductions and networking opportunities. Applications close Tuesday.

To qualify for the high-end TV edition of Elevate, actors must have an on-screen credit or commission. BAFTA is inviting applications from people belonging to groups that have been underrepresented because of disability, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background and other factors.