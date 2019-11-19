‘Back to Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has handed a second season order to “Back to Life,” only nine days after the limited comedy series debuted in the U.S.

“Back to Life” was created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, with Haggard starring as Miri Matteson who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.

The renewal announcement was made by Showtime presidents of entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde.

“‘Back to Life’ is a charming, funny and introspective comedy that resonates beautifully with Showtime viewers,” said Winograde in a statement. “With such sharp writing and sensitive, winning performances from Daisy and the cast, we are confident that this gem from across the pond has even more delights to share with us in season two.”

Season 2 of the series, which hails from “Fleabag” producers Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, will be a co-production between Showtime and BBC Three. The show originally premiered in the U.K. back in April, and will wrap up its first six-episode season on Showtime on Nov. 24.

“Laura and I are delighted that Showtime and the BBC are giving us a chance to continue Miri’s story,” said Haggard. “There’s so much more to tell, and we are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do that!”

“Back to Life” also stars Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, Adeel Akhtar and Liam Williams. Haggard, Solon and Sarah Hammond all exec produce, alongside Harry and Jack Williams.

“The reception that ‘Back to Life’ has received has been amazing,” added Harry Williams, managing director at Two Brothers Pictures. “Daisy and Laura are those rare writers that can make you laugh and cry in equal measure – which is a wonderful quality. We can’t wait for fans to see what they have in store for Miri this time around.”