'The Bachelorette' Season 15 Finale: How Did Hannah's Journey End? (SPOILERS)

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon)HANNAH BROWN
CREDIT: ABC

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the Season 15 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired July 30, 2019 on ABC.

Hannah Brown’s journey for love continued — and kept continuing — with the second half of her overly-emotional finale on Tuesday night.

And turns out (spoiler alert!) she is essentially still single.

Brown’s two-part finale kicked off on Monday night in Greece with three men as her final suitors: Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. Brown sent home Pilot Pete, who sat down with her and host Chris Harrison for a never-ending, live sit-down show on Monday, which brought closure to their relationship (and windmill romance) with the help of Weber’s mother in the audience cheering on her son, who was revealed to have slept with Brown not just twice, but four times, during their fantasy suite windmill shenanigans.

Monday’s finale ended with Brown being torn between Wyatt and Cameron, noting that she did not have clarity on who to choose between the two men (one of which has been rumored to have a girlfriend back home the entire time he has been vying for Brown’s heart on national TV.)

Related

Tuesday began back in Crete where Brown had to face her final two men. Cameron stood before her to propose, but Brown told him that she loved someone else. That someone else was Wyatt, who arrived with his guitar to propose to Hannah, while singing a love song, after Cameron tearfully and respectfully left.

Brown accepted Wyatt’s proposal and the duo were happily engaged in Crete. But not for long.

Two days into their engagement, Brown revealed that Wyatt told her he was recently dating someone else, but he said he ended that relationship the week before he came to film the show. Shortly after, the now-infamous tabloid reports broke in People magazine that alleged Wyatt actually had another girlfriend back home and had joined “The Bachelorette” only to promote his singer-songwriter career.

ABC brought cameras to follow Brown and Wyatt’s meeting where she questioned his relationship back home. Wyatt admitted that he met a woman in October (months before he was cast on “The Bachelorette”), but he didn’t believe it was an exclusive relationship. He says he was dating other people at the same time, but also revealed that he slept with the woman, introduced her to his parents and took a trip with her to a cabin. He then said she threw him a surprise party on his birthday in January, and her parents gifted them a trip to the Bahamas.

Three days before the trip, he was asked by “The Bachelorette’s casting team if he was interested in joining the show, and along with his “girlfriend,” they decided he should do it so that he could advance his music ambitions. Wyatt said he doubted he could ever find love on a reality show. Once he got to the show and met Brown, he insisted that he truly fell in love with her, but Brown’s trust was broken.

“Jed has muddied the waters of our future together, and it’s not what I thought I said yes to,” Brown said during the episode, expressing her feelings of betrayal.

Fast-forward to present time, sitting down live with host Harrison, Brown confirmed that her relationship with Wyatt is over although he said he still loves her.

“So this is over?” Harrison asked to which Hannah replied, “Yes.” Wyatt added, “Again, I do want you to know that I do love you. I’m sorry that your feelings have changed, due to my actions.”

Then, Cameron was brought out on stage in front of the live studio audience, which cheered loudly for him. Brown said she still has feelings for him and asked him out on a date. He accepted and said they’ll take things “one step at a time.” And the rest is history.

Drop a comment below: What did you think about about “The Bachelorette” finale? 

