×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Bachelor’: ABC Announces Leading Man For Season 24

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 1" - Hannah's love story continues in Greece as she still has an agonizing decision to make. Which of the three extraordinary men she is falling in love with - Jed, Peter or Tyler C. - will she send home? Find out on night one of the two-night, history-making, live season finale event, MONDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor)PETER
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has cast its next leading man for Season 24 of “The Bachelor.”

Peter Weber has officially been named the upcoming “Bachelor.” The announcement was made Tuesday night on ABC’s “Bachelor In Paradise” reunion special.

Weber appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” with Hannah Brown, ultimately becoming the second runner-up. He was a fan-favorite on the series, and has been rumored to become the next “Bachelor” ever since Brown sent him home at the end of her season.

Weber is a 27-year-old commercial pilot from Westlake Village, Calif., an upscale suburb that’s not far from “The Bachelor” mansion in Southern California. Weber’s social media presence — under the account name “Pilot Peter” — skyrocketed through his time starring on “The Bachelorette” with more than 1.1 million followers just on Instagram.

On Brown’s season, Weber was the runner-up to contestant Tyler Cameron. After sending home both Weber and Cameron, Brown ultimately chose contestant Jed Wyatt, though after a dramatic reveal in which he was found to have had a girlfriend at home, Brown broke off the engagement. Weber was always popular amongst Bachelor Nation throughout his time on the ABC dating show, but he became especially buzzy in Bachelor Nation when Brown — who is now competing on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” — revealed on the live finale that she and Weber had sex “four times!” in a windmill during their fantasy suite date on the series. (Yes, really.)

Related

Earlier this summer, Variety reported that Weber was one of the the three frontrunners in consideration to become the next “Bachelor,” alongside contestants Derek Peth and Mike Johnson. Cameron was also initially in the running, but was ruled out after he began dating, in real life, supermodel Gigi Hadid. Peth was originally a contestant on Season 12 of “The Bachelorette” with lead JoJo Fletcher, and then re-appeared on multiple seasons of “Bachelor In Paradise” with his popularity growing once again this summer with his well-received storyline on “Paradise.” On Brown’s season, Johnson became known for his big smile and kind-hearted even tempered character on the infamously dramatic dating show. Johnson also appeared on this summer’s season of “Bachelor In Paradise,” but did not have a standout storyline.

Prior to “Bachelor In Paradise” premiering, in an interview with Variety, ABC reality chief Rob Mills spoke about the frontrunners from Brown’s season saying, “We’re obviously considering the people who were not only just great and have that ‘Bachelor’ charisma, but I think clearly the favorites are Mike Johnson, Tyler and Peter.”

Weber has a boy-next-door persona and charm that seems to fit the mold of “The Bachelor” seamlessly. Though he was not ultimately selected, Johnson would have become the first-ever black leading man on “The Bachelor.” Over the years, the ABC franchise has received strong criticism for its lack in diversity, though the show has made clear casting efforts to increase the diversity among its pool of supporting contestants in recent years. Since the franchise’s debut in 2002, there has been no black “Bachelor” and one “Bachelorette” of color with Season 13 leading lady Rachel Lindsay.

Weber has been a fan of “The Bachelor” for quite some time. In an interview earlier this summer, ABC executive Mills revealed that Weber had actually applied years before he ended up on “The Bachelorette,” saying, “He’s somebody who loves the show and really wanted to be on.”

The new season of “The Bachelor” with Weber will premiere on ABC in January 2020.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season

    'The Bachelor': ABC Announces Leading Man For Season 24

    ABC has cast its next leading man for Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” Peter Weber has officially been named the upcoming “Bachelor.” The announcement was made Tuesday night on ABC’s “Bachelor In Paradise” reunion special. Weber appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” with Hannah Brown, ultimately becoming the second runner-up. He was a fan-favorite [...]

  • SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz (left),

    Showrunner John Glenn Exits 'SEAL Team' at CBS

    CBS is cutting ties with “SEAL Team” showrunner John Glenn, Variety has confirmed. Glenn joined the show for its second season, which premiered in October of last year. Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also executive produced. “Regarding ‘SEAL Team,’ I am proud of the work we did – and greatly enjoyed having the chance to [...]

  • NBC Campaign Aims to Reclaim Brand

    NBC Launches Campaign to Reclaim Brand Ownership of Hit Comedies (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC is preparing a new salvo in the streaming-era TV branding wars. As audiences increasingly watch shows like “The Good Place” and “Superstore” on other platforms, the Peacock network has launched a new campaign to remind them that these are, first and foremost, NBC shows. And they’re even enlisting a real-life peacock to convey the [...]

  • Shane Gillis

    'SNL' Sought Conservative Appeal With Shane Gillis Hire

    “Saturday Night Live” was looking to shake things up with the casting of Shane Gillis — and it did, albeit unintentionally. According to sources, the long-running NBC comedy show and series mastermind Lorne Michaels were actively looking to cast a comedian for its new season who would appeal to more conservative viewers. This was meant [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Arsenio

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Arsenio Hall's Comedy Special Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for Arsenio Hall’s comedy special and a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” duo (among others) will guest star on “Elena of Avalor.” CASTING “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub, as well as Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”), Taye Diggs (“All American”), Eugenio Derbez [...]

  • How 'Save Our Show' Campaigns Affect

    From 'The OA' to 'One Day at a Time': How 'Save Our Show' Campaigns Affect Network Interest

    Organized flash mobs and mounting billboards still may not save your favorite shows, as some fan campaigns are finding out. Following Netflix’s most recent decision to stand firm on its cancellation of “The OA,” the question remains, “what will save these shows?” When networks and streamers find that smaller favorites aren’t big cash cows, fans [...]

  • Afton WilliamsonABC All-Star Happy Hour, TCA

    Afton Williamson 'Rookie' Investigation: Studio Finds No 'Inappropriate' Workplace Behavior

    Entertainment One (eOne) has released their findings into claims of racial discrimination and sexual harassment and assault made by Afton Williamson, former star of the ABC series “The Rookie.” A statement released by the company reads, in part, “As a result of the independent investigation, we have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad