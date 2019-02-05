TV News Roundup: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

In today’s roundup, “The Bachelor in Paradise” is renewed and Freeform releases premiere dates for shows like “The Bold Type” and “Cloak & Dagger.”

DATES

Colton Underwood’s journey to find love culminates with the two-night season finale event on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which airs March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and March 12 at 8 p.m. Underwood will join host Chris Harrison and a studio audience on both nights as America watches his arc conclude. On March 4 at 8 p.m., watch for the startling outcome to Underwood’s fantasy suite decision. “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” will air on March 5 at 8 p.m, as Underwood faces the women he rejected, including some of the most controversial and memorable bachelorettes from the season.

ABC’s “American Housewife” will air two special music-themed episodes in the spring. Its “American Idol” episode airs March 19 at 8 p.m. and includes appearances by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest. The episode follows Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) auditioning for “American Idol” and following her dream of becoming a musical superstar, despite Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) skepticism. The season finale, “A Mom’s Parade,” will air May 21 at 8 p.m. and includes four original songs by composer Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and Glenn Slater (“Tangled”), as well as choreography from Ashley Wallen (“La La Land”). Frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does, Katie leaves the family to fend for themselves, but her plan backfires when the kids seem to be doing fine.

Netflix’s new original series “Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians,” will premiere March 1. Produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, the eight-episode docu-series features the Mumbai Indians cricketing franchise as they compete at the Indian Premier League 2018 in hopes of winning for a record 4th time.

ABC will air a special first-look episode of “Videos After Dark,” a new comedy reality series hosted by comedian Bob Saget and featuring home videos with an edgier twist. The hour-long episode will air March 1 at 10 p.m., and center on videos from Vin Di Bona’s vast video vault, highlighted by Saget’s comedic commentary and catered to a more mature audience.

Freeform has announced that Season 2 of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” will premiere April 4 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour episode. With enhanced powers and a decision to make about the type of heroes they want to be, Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) make the choice to run into the danger, head first.

“The Bold Type,” another Freeform series, returns for Season 3 on April 9 at 8 p.m. Picking up right after the Season 2 finale in Paris, the series is back in New York City where Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are all dealing with the aftermath of some major decisions. Meanwhile, Scarlet Magazine is undergoing some changes, with new staffers brought on board who are bound to ruffle some feathers.

The documentary series “Women, War & Peace” returns to PBS on March 25-26 at 9 p.m. Series II demonstrates how some of the biggest international stories are shaped by women. An all-female cast of directors present four never-before-told stories about the women who risked their lives for peace in Northern Ireland, Egypt, Gaza, and Haiti.

NBC’s “The Village” premiere is moving to March 19 at 10 p.m. Its finale will air May 21 at 10 p.m. The series follows people living in the same Brooklyn apartment building who have become an unlikely family. The cast includes Warren Christie, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint, and more.

FIRST LOOKS

Freeform has released the cast photo from the “Party of Five” reboot. The series follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. It stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

CASTING

Jordin Sparks (“Sparkle”), Matt Shively (“The Real O’Neals”), and newcomer Brooks Brantly have been cast in Freeform’s new comedy series “Besties” (working title). Sparks will play Becca, an ambitious overachiever from a hard-working, conservative African-American family, who learns that her birth mother is actually white. Shively will portray Matt, a former athlete and current bar manager, who can’t completely let go of his glory days. Brantly will portray Becca’s brother Todd, a mama’s boy who still lives in their parent’s basement. Set in Los Angeles, the series will follow Becca and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi, as they’re thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters.

Joanna Cassidy (“Odd Mom Out,” “Six Feet Under”) will make a guest appearance on Fox’s “The Cool Kids” on March 1 at 8:30 p.m. She plays Joanie, Margaret’s (Vicki Lawrence) best friend who decides to move in to Shady Meadows. But when they see she is taking up all of Margaret’s attention, the guys devise a plan to prevent Joanie from joining them permanently. The series stars David Alan Grier as Hank, Martin Mull as Charlie, and Leslie Jordan as Sid. Rod McCrary and Donna Pieroni are also part of the episode’s guest cast.

EstrellaTV has announced today that it has tapped Mexican actor and comedian Armando Hernandez to host its new Spanish-language version of “Family Feud,” “100 Latinos Dijeron.” The program will launch Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

RENEWALS

ABC is bringing back “Bachelor in Paradise” for its sixth season this summer with favorite members of Bachelor Nation getting another chance at finding love. Host and keeper of the keys, Chris Harrison, greets the familiar men and women that are hoping to find love on the beach like Ashley I. and Jared, Carly and Evan, and Jade and Tanner.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jessie Dicovitsky has been promoted to vice president of original programming at Showtime Networks. She is responsible for the creative development of comedies, dramas and documentary series. Dicovitsky shepherds content from conception through production and works across “Shameless,” “Billions,” “Black Monday,” and the upcoming series “Halo” and “The L Word.” On the unscripted side, Dicovitsky has worked on “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth” and “Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI.”