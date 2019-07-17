‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Under Investigation in Kauai After Wife Accuses Him of Attack

×

Mike Fleiss
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Fleiss, creator of “The Bachelor,” is under police investigation in Kauai after his pregnant wife Laura Fleiss accused him of attacking her in their Hawaii home on July 4.

A police report is not currently available to the public since the incident “remains under police investigation,” per Kauai public information officer Kim Tamaoka, who tells Variety that no arrests have been made at present.

Laura Fleiss alleges that her husband assaulted her by grabbing her and forcibly pinning her against the wall, according to court documents. The documents also detail accusations from July 5 that Mike Fleiss called her names, such as “low rent gold digger” and “$50,000 whore,” and told her mother that Laura, who was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, would be getting an abortion, which she says she had not committed to. The documents claim that Mike Fleiss filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 10, six days after the alleged incident.

Warner Horizon, which produces “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” did not have any further comment beyond a statement Tuesday that it is “aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.” Neither ABC, which airs “The Bachelor” franchise, nor Mike Fleiss’ attorneys responded to requests for comment.

