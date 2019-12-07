×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baby Yoda: ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Isn’t Real, but Why Shouldn’t It Compete for Awards?

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All

Baby Yoda won the hearts and minds of “Star Wars” fans this year. But can it also win awards season?

The short answer, of course, is no. Baby Yoda — technically called “The Child” on the new Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” — is not real, and not eligible for its own Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild or Emmy Award. Spokespersons for both the Globes and SAG Awards confirm that there’s no room for CGI/animated characters.

But why not? Baby Yoda is not the first puppet, animated star or computer-generated character to make a splash in pop culture — and it could be argued that there should be a way to select and award such pivotal parts of popular entertainment.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy would be into it. The characters (via their human counterparts, of course) blasted the Academy Awards during a 2012 junket for their film “The Muppets” as being “species-ist.” “For some reason the Academy does not recognize other species than humans as actors, as artists, as talent,” Miss Piggy said at a U.K. press conference at the time.

However, Kermit does have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which has also honored Big Bird, Snow White, Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Woody Woodpecker and the Simpsons, among others.

Shouldn’t ALF have been given his due at the Emmys? What about the dancing baby on “Ally McBeal”? Or, more realistically, perhaps Andy Serkis should have been considered for an Oscar in providing the performance-capture for Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

In 2003, the Broadcast Film Critics Association took a step in that direction, creating the category “best digital acting performance” for its Critics Choice Awards. Gollum won the inaugural award, for his part in “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” Serkis accepted the award, along with New Zealand’s Weta Digital team, which animated the character. Among nominees, Gollum beat out Yoda for “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” and Dobby from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” But the category was a bit controversial, and didn’t return the following year — or in any future Critics Choice Awards after that.

The MTV Movie Awards also went tongue-in-cheek with its Lifetime Achievement award for a period of time, handing out the prize to characters such as Chewbacca, John Shaft, Godzilla and Jason Voorhees — but that was in the telecast’s early, 1990s life.

There is precedence even at the Oscars of fictional characters landing nominations. In 2003, Donald Kaufman, a character in Spike Jones’ “Adaptation,” was nominated for best adapted screenplay at the Academy Awards, along with his (real) “brother” Charlie Kaufman.

The Emmys and SAG Awards do honor voice actors, but as digital technology continues to perfect computer generated performances, the idea of honoring characters no longer seems that far-fetched. Posthumous performances like Peter Cushing in “Rogue One” or the announced plan by filmmakers to add a computer version of James Dean in their independent film “Finding Jack” may also open the door to an entirely new category of performer.

As for “The Mandalorian,” the new Disney Plus series is indeed eligible to be nominated at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. The SAG categories include ensemble cast in a drama — and the show’s cast could always bring Baby Yoda to the ceremony, should they be nominated.

But “The Mandalorian” faces another obstacle to any major acting nominations: Star Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular bounty hunter, is never seen without his mask on. And the rest of the show’s co-stars are so far only recurring, including Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito. Still others, such as Nick Nolte and Taika Waititi, have only been voices.

For now, just as fans will have to be patient for “Baby Yoda” merchandise, the character itself will need to wait for awards glory.

More TV

  • Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

    'Delhi Crime’ Wins big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

    Richie Mehta’s harrowing Netflix series “Delhi Crime” was the big winner at the 2nd annual Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on Friday. Representing the show, lead actress Shefali Shah was rushed off her feet as she repeatedly had to return to the stage. “Delhi Crime” earned her best actress in a leading role, best [...]

  • KARNAWAL

    ‘Karnawal,’ ‘Restless,’ ‘Summer White,’ ‘Firsts’ Win Big at Ventana Sur

    BUENOS AIRES  — With Ventana Sur now firing on multiple cylinders, featuring pix-in post or project competitions for not only art films but also genre pics and animation – two sectors embraced by young creators in Latin America – “Karnawal,” “Restless,” “Summer White” and  “Firsts” proved big winners among Ventana Sur’s arthouse and animation competitions, [...]

  • Robert Walker Jr.

    'Star Trek' Actor Robert Walker Jr. Dies at 79

    Robert Walker Jr., son of actors Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones, died Thursday, his family confirmed to the official website for the television show “Star Trek.” He was 79. Walker Jr. is best remembered for playing the titular Charlie Evans in the “Star Trek” episode “Charlie X” from the show’s first season in 1966. His [...]

  • Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right,

    TV Ratings: Why Is the NBA Shooting Air Balls?

    The NBA’s TV ratings so far this season have been far from all-star level. Viewership across ESPN, TNT and NBA TV is down 15% year-to-year overall, according to Nielsen figures. TNT’s coverage is averaging 1.3 million viewers through 14 telecasts, down 21% versus last year’s comparable coverage, while on ESPN the picture isn’t much prettier. The [...]

  • Claire Danes, Homeland

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases 'Homeland' Final Season Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime drops the trailer for the final season of “Homeland,” and National Geographic reveals the first look at Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha.” FIRST LOOKS Showtime released the trailer for the final season of “Homeland,“ premiering Feb. 9. The eighth and final season, starring Claire Danes and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad