×

Aziz Ansari Returning to Netflix With Stand-Up Special

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All

Master of None” star Aziz Ansari is returning to Netflix with a new stand-up special, four years after his previous special streamed on the platform and two years after “Master of None” the second season of “Master of None” ended.

The new special, titled “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” is set to drop July 9 on the streamer and is being helmed by “Her” and “Being John Malkovich” director Spike Jonze.

Ansari has taken an almost complete break from TV and film in the last couple years due to the sexual misconduct allegation made against him in January of 2018.

The comedian confirmed the special and posted a trailer via his Twitter page:

The allegation came from an article on Babe.net which gave the account of a woman who went on a date with Ansari, but felt pressured into sexual activity despite her verbal and physical cues of discomfort.

Ansari addressed the allegation during a pop-up show stage in February of this year, in front of an audience of about 200, saying he needed time to think through what he wanted to say, because the incident was “a terrifying thing to talk about.”

“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” he said during the show. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

“Master of None” has aired two seasons to date, however, the show was never officially canceled, and Netflix head of original content Cindy Holland has previously expressed the desire for there to be another season.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • Aziz Ansari Returning Netflix With Stand-Up

    Aziz Ansari Returning to Netflix With Stand-Up Special

    “Master of None” star Aziz Ansari is returning to Netflix with a new stand-up special, four years after his previous special streamed on the platform and two years after “Master of None” the second season of “Master of None” ended. The new special, titled “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” is set to drop July 9 on [...]

  • Gremlins animated series

    'Gremlins' Animated Prequel Ordered to Series at WarnerMedia Streaming

    The “Gremlins” animated series is officially moving forward at the WarnerMedia streaming service. The series, which Variety exclusively reported back in February, will be titled “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.” Set in 1920s Shanghai, the series will tell the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the [...]

  • Divorce HBO

    'Divorce' to End With Season 3 at HBO

    The third season of the HBO series “Divorce” will be the show’s last. Season 3, which will consist of six episodes, will debut tonight. The series is described as the story of a very, very long divorce. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as Frances and Robert, the couple at the center [...]

  • Netflix Orders Horror Series From 'Haunting

    Netflix Orders ‘Midnight Mass’ Horror Series From 'Haunting of Hill House' Creators

    Netflix has put out an order for a new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, the creators of “The Haunting of Hill House.” The seven-episode series, titled “Midnight Mass,” will follow an isolated island community which experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    CAA Joins WME and UTA in Filing Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Writers Guild

    CAA has become the latest top talent agency to file a federal lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of “stunning overreach” in its quest to ban packaging fees and agency-affiliated production operations. CAA’s suit comes a week after WME filed a similar complaint, followed on June 27 by UTA. The three [...]

  • STRANGER THINGS

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 1, 2019: 'Stranger Things' Season 3

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week sees the highly anticipated return of “Stranger Things,” with season 3 dropping on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad