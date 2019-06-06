Ayo Davis Tapped as ABC, Disney Plus Talent and Casting EVP

Ayo Davis, the head of casting at ABC, is expanding her role to include Disney Plus.

Davis has been promoted to the newly created role of executive vice president of talent and casting at both ABC and Disney Plus, ABC president Karey Burke announced.

In her new role, Davis will report to Burke and provide casting strategy and services to the Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, working closely with the Disney Plus team across all scripted and unscripted content.

“Ayo has an unbeatable track record of discovering new talent and attracting the industry’s most skilled and accomplished artists,” said Burke. “We are excited to have her continue to lead our casting team and its initiatives, with added responsibilities at Disney Plus as the company launches this vital new area of business.”

Davis has played a key role in casting some of ABC’s biggest shows, including “The Good Doctor,” “black-ish,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Prior to being named as ABC’s casting chief in 2016, Davis was senior vice president of talent and casting at the network, overseeing all scripted prime-time casting. She joined ABC in the casting department over 16 years ago, where she has overseen casting for several pilots which went on to become successful series, including “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Davis has also helped implement and launch the ABC Discovers Initiative, whose goal is to find and nurture up-and-coming talent from around the world.