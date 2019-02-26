×
HBO Renews Docu-Series ‘Axios’ for Season 2

CREDIT: HBO

HBO has picked up a second season of the news documentary series “Axios.”

The new season will feature eight half-hour episodes, with four airing this spring and another four airing this fall. HBO has also ordered four specials, reacting to the most consequential news of the moment with shorter, interview-based programs.

The Axios news website was co-founded in 2016 by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz. The first season of the show featured four episodes, highlighted by revealing with: President Donald J. Trump; Tesla CEO Elon Musk; Apple CEO Tim Cook; and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz will return to direct and produce the show. They will continue to work with leading Axios journalists to highlight the week ahead in politics, business and technology, and other topics.

