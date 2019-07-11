×

Set Used for HBO’s ‘Avenue 5’ Damaged in Warner Bros. U.K. Studio Fire

The huge blaze that British firefighters extinguished after 15 hours was on a set being used for HBO’s space comedy “Avenue 5.”

HBO said production continues, but the team behind the show are left figuring out how to finish shooting the final two installments of the comedy. “The fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has affected one of the sets of HBO’s ‘Avenue 5,’” it said in a statement. “Production continues as the producers and writers assess the best plan to complete filming of the final two episodes of the series.”

Armando Iannucci (“Veep”) created the series and thanked the emergency services. “On behalf of the entire cast and crew of ‘Avenue 5,’ I want to thank the firefighters who’ve been working tirelessly throughout the night to keep everyone and everything safe,” he said. “I send my thoughts to the residents in the area who were disturbed by the night’s events. It was a beautiful set but everyone’s safety is the main priority. The season is near completion and everyone is determined to carry on.”

The series is billed as a space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future. Hugh Laurie stars as the captain of the space cruise ship Avenue 5. The cast also includes Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips.

Warner Bros. also confirmed that the blaze at its studio is now out, echoing a statement from local authorities. “Our principal concern is always people’s safety and we would like to thank Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Services for all their hard work in containing the situation. All productions were able to continue working and the Studio Tour was unaffected,” it said.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze late Wednesday. Roads were closed as they spent hours fighting the fire. It is understood the set was closed for the day when the incident took place. No injuries have been reported.

