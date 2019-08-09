Audible Names Rachel Ghiazza Senior VP of Content Acquisition and Development

×

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Audible has named Rachel Ghiazza to its newly created role of senior vice president of content acquisition and development, where she will build and develop partnerships with creators and publishers. There, she will lead the audiobook and audio storytelling company’s content acquisition, content deal operation and talent relations team.

“Rachel’s impressive background and vast experience in content strategy, development, acquisition and data analysis will be an enormous asset to expanding our original content slate and building out collaborations with established and emerging artists,” said Beth Anderson, Audible’s executive vice president and publisher in prepared remarks. “As Audible looks to provide more opportunities for talent to creatively express themselves and connect with a wide audience, Rachel will help broaden and deepen our catalog of entertaining and informative audio.”

Ghiazza will report to Anderson. She joins the company at a time when it is expanding its investment in original content development, and will look to ramp up content deals and acquisitions. Its current catalog includes content from screenwriters, playwrights, comedians, authors, journalists and more.

Most recently, Ghiazza led Spotify’s content experiences team, spending six years at the company. Prior to that, she held leadership positions on the content teams at both Viacom and Yahoo.

