Audible Signs First-Look Deal With ‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Skybound Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

As Amazon-owned Audible dives further into the audio-only originals space and ventures further asea from audiobooks, the company has struck a multi-year development deal with “The Walking Dead” comic creator Skybound Entertainment to create several projects exclusively for the audio platform.

“Audible is forging groundbreaking deals with leading creators and producers throughout the entertainment industry and Skybound Entertainment’s track record of creating wildly popular and beloved content is perfect for our voracious listeners,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s senior vice president of content acquisition and development. “We are thrilled to be in business with these visionary creators and look forward to serving up new programming to our audience in the near future.”

The Skybound deal is not the first partnership that the audiobook producer and distributor has forged. Audible this year inked agreements with “Saturday Night Live” producer Broadway Video and with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

“At Skybound we strive to connect creators to new and existing fanbases across multiple channels,” said Skybound Entertainment CEO David Alpert. “Teaming up with Audible gives our creators a new platform to expand on their stories, and we’re excited to do so with the best in the audio content business.”

The Skybound-Audible deal was brokered by CAA. Skybound also has a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios and a first-look feature deal with Universal Pictures.