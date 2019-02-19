×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Audible, Broadway Video Ink Production Deal for Comedy Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kate McKinnon Emily Lynne
CREDIT: Courtesy of Audible

Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Amazon’s Audible have struck a deal to create multiple audio-only original comedy programs for Audible listeners, Variety has learned, starting with an absurdist medieval series created by “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon and her sister Emily Lynne.

“Heads Will Roll” is the first of Audible and Broadway Video’s joint endeavors. Described as a “workplace comedy that takes place in a medieval castle,” the 10-episode audio show started out as a passion project of McKinnon and Lynne’s, Broadway Video head Britta von Schoeler told Variety.

McKinnon plays Queen Mortuana, an evil queen who must contend with a peasant uprising. Lynne stars alongside her as JoJo, the queen’s raven sidekick. The series features about 90 characters in all, including some very famous voices.

Think Tim Gunn as the queen’s army general, Meryl Streep as an outspoken actress aiding the peasant rebellion, Audra McDonald as the queen’s frenemy, a flurry of McKinnon’s “SNL” castmates, the Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” plus Peter Dinklage as “a prince who has a bird fetish,” aka a love interest to Lynne’s character.

Related

“We’re so excited to collaborate with Audible and Broadway Video and be part of the recent explosion of audio,” said McKinnon and Lynne jointly via email. “We grew up playing music and doing voices together and we had the time of our lives using this medium to build a fantasy world that could be as big as we wanted it to be.”

Although Audible has previously developed comedic fiction and memoirs, this partnership marks the audiobook company’s first venture into long-form scripted comedy originals, according to Audible Originals’ editor-in-chief David Blum.

And comedy factory Broadway Video is an “ideal partner for us,” he said, as they experiment with new forms of immersive storytelling. Broadway Video’s shows include “SNL,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Miracle Workers,” “Portlandia,” “30 Rock” and others.

The Lorne Michaels-founded entertainment company has teamed up with Audible before, launching in 2016 a parody travelogue hosted by “Portlandia” star Fred Armisen, in character as Candace Deveraux.

“It just came off so well that as soon as we heard that Audible was going to be doing long-form originals, we started the conversations with them and have now come together to create a robust slate of original comedy series,” said von Schoeler.

Audible and Broadway Video’s second joint project is “63rd Man,” starring John Cena and written by “SNL” writer Bryan Tucker. The series revolves around a not-quite-pro-level college football star who “will take any tryout, exhibition or gig – no matter how suspect – in hopes of being noticed and getting onto an NFL roster.”

“When we remember our favorite moments in sports, often the first things that come to mind are sounds: the announcers, the crowd, the buzzer. ’63rd Man’ hopes to use audio to give the listener that same feeling, while also being a funny character comedy,” said Tucker in a statement.

Launch dates for both series have yet to be announced.

“Heads Will Roll” has been recorded and is now in edits, said Broadway Video’s von Schoeler, who likened production to that of a full season of a television show.

“We’re kind of inventing the format to some degree as we go along,” she said. “But I think humor is certainly a language that the whole world speaks, and I think it’s going to be super appealing to a really, really wide audience.”

Audible, like its tech-titan parent Amazon, doesn’t disclose all too much in the way of revenue or metrics. But when it comes to measuring audience reception from the millions of customers who subscribe to the service for $14.95 a month, Audible’s Blum hopes that the series’ narrative storytelling will draw in listeners and keep them engaged with some very funny content as they go about their day-to-day.

“I would be very happy to hear that people are falling off treadmills because of this,” Blum joked. “That would be one very important metric of success – if hopefully nobody hurts themselves.”

Popular on Variety

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't it Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt A Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

More TV

  • Lara Logan and CBS News Have

    Lara Logan and CBS News Have Parted Ways

    Lara Logan, the journalist who gained wider renown covering war-torn spots in the Middle East for CBS News, is no longer with the network and has not been for several months. The split, disclosed as the result of Logan making an appearance over the weekend on a podcast in which she suggested news consumers ought [...]

  • Kate McKinnon Emily Lynne

    Audible, Broadway Video Ink Production Deal for Comedy Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Amazon’s Audible have struck a deal to create multiple audio-only original comedy programs for Audible listeners, Variety has learned, starting with an absurdist medieval series created by “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon and her sister Emily Lynne. “Heads Will Roll” is the first of Audible and Broadway Video’s joint [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director Open to Potential Sequel to Controversial Michael Jackson Doc

    Ahead of its March 3 premiere on HBO, “Leaving Neverland” director Dan Reed tells Variety he is open to creating a follow-up to his controversial four-hour documentary revolving around sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. If, that is, he would be able make contact with the King of Pop’s earlier high-profile accusers, Jordan Chandler and [...]

  • Roadside Attractions Acquires Drama Pilot 'The

    Roadside Attractions Acquires Drama Pilot 'The Golden Cage'

    Roadside Attractions Television has acquired one-hour drama pilot “The Golden Cage.” Described as a female-driven Wall Street thriller, the project hails from writer Oskar Nordmark. Darryl Taja (pictured) will serve as executive producer through his Epidemic Pictures. Adam Rodin will also exec produce. Nordmark created the series and will serve as co-executive producer. Roadside Attractions’ [...]

  • Hulu Adds Another Interactive Ad: This

    Hulu Adds Another Interactive Ad: This One Lets You Get Offers Via Email

    Hulu lets its subscribers choose the show they want to see. Now the video-streaming service is increasingly letting users choose to respond to certain commercials right away. A commercial from Sleep Number, the manufacturer of the bed with an adjustable mattress, that has run on Hulu for the past several weeks allows viewers to request [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad