‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘One Day at a Time,’ ‘In The Dark’ Join 2019 ATX Television Festival Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival has added panels for “One Day at a Time,” “Veronica Mars,” “Into the Dark: Culture Shock” and “Letterkenny” to its lineup, Variety has learned exclusively.

Additionally, Beau Willimon (“House of Cards,” “The First”) will return to host his own discussion event and join a panel about playwrights moving to the small screen medium.

Heading down to Austin, Texas for the “One Day at a Time” panel this year will be executive producer Mike Royce and cast members Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky. This marks Machado and Gomez’ second consecutive years with the show at the festival, as the 2017 event also featured a panel discussion for the series. “One Day at a Time,” a reboot of the classic family sitcom of the same name, was produced by Sony Pictures Television and ran for three seasons on Netflix. It was also executive produced by Norman Lear and Gloria Calderon Kellett.

Hulu is coming to the festival in a big way, this year, as well, with both the “Veronica Mars” revival and and early look at the July installment of Blumhouse Television’s “In The Dark.” While panelists for the “Veronica Mars” panel are still to be announced, co-writer and director Gigi Saul Guerrero will be on hand to participate in a discussion about “Culture Shock,” which is a dystopian horror film following a young Mexican woman’s journey across the border into Texas in pursuit of the American Dream, only to find herself in a virtual-reality simulation. Additional panelists for “Culture Shock” will be announced at a later date. This panel is in addition to the Blumhouse Television panel that was previously announced.

Canadian comedy “Letterkenny,” from creator and star Jared Keeso, will present a panel featuring Keeso alongside executive producer Mark Montefiore and cast members Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett and K. Trevor Wilson. The show, which was renewed for four seasons at the end of 2018, is also part of the Hulu family in the U.S. The hockey-centric show focuses on the “dustups” Wayne (Keeso) and his friends find themselves in with small-town rivals.

And Willimon is planning another “intimate, interactive” solo panel, in which he might explore topics such as creativity and introspection. Past Willimon experiences have included him inviting members of the audience up on the panel with him for an impromptu Q&A, as well as discussing biggest fears and the expansiveness of the universe.

Willimon has also been added to the “A Playwright Walks Into a Writers’ Room” panel, which will feature writers and executive producers who made the transition from stage to screen. Other panelists here include “Vida” creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho and Bad Robot’s senior vice president of television Rachel Rusch. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival takes place June 6-9, 2019. Other previously announced panels include reunions for “Men In Trees” and “Greek”; the aforementioned Blumhouse Television break down; new series such as Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” “Dare Me, “Alternatino with Arturo Castro” and “Perpetual Grace Ltd”; and themed panels including the “Presidents of the Guilds,” “Inside the Writers’ Room” and “The Power of Female Partnerships.”