×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘One Day at a Time,’ ‘In The Dark’ Join 2019 ATX Television Festival Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Bell from Veronica Mars and Justina Machado from One Day at a Time
CREDIT: Veronica Mars: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock; One Day at a Time: Courtesy of Netflix

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival has added panels for “One Day at a Time,” “Veronica Mars,” “Into the Dark: Culture Shock” and “Letterkenny” to its lineup, Variety has learned exclusively.

Additionally, Beau Willimon (“House of Cards,” “The First”) will return to host his own discussion event and join a panel about playwrights moving to the small screen medium.

Heading down to Austin, Texas for the “One Day at a Time” panel this year will be executive producer Mike Royce and cast members Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky. This marks Machado and Gomez’ second consecutive years with the show at the festival, as the 2017 event also featured a panel discussion for the series. “One Day at a Time,” a reboot of the classic family sitcom of the same name, was produced by Sony Pictures Television and ran for three seasons on Netflix. It was also executive produced by Norman Lear and Gloria Calderon Kellett.

Hulu is coming to the festival in a big way, this year, as well, with both the “Veronica Mars” revival and and early look at the July installment of Blumhouse Television’s “In The Dark.” While panelists for the “Veronica Mars” panel are still to be announced, co-writer and director Gigi Saul Guerrero will be on hand to participate in a discussion about “Culture Shock,” which is a dystopian horror film following a young Mexican woman’s journey across the border into Texas in pursuit of the American Dream, only to find herself in a virtual-reality simulation. Additional panelists for “Culture Shock” will be announced at a later date. This panel is in addition to the Blumhouse Television panel that was previously announced.

Related

Canadian comedy “Letterkenny,” from creator and star Jared Keeso, will present a panel featuring Keeso alongside executive producer Mark Montefiore and cast members Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett and K. Trevor Wilson. The show, which was renewed for four seasons at the end of 2018, is also part of the Hulu family in the U.S. The hockey-centric show focuses on the “dustups” Wayne (Keeso) and his friends find themselves in with small-town rivals.

And Willimon is planning another “intimate, interactive” solo panel, in which he might explore topics such as creativity and introspection. Past Willimon experiences have included him inviting members of the audience up on the panel with him for an impromptu Q&A, as well as discussing biggest fears and the expansiveness of the universe.

Willimon has also been added to the “A Playwright Walks Into a Writers’ Room” panel, which will feature writers and executive producers who made the transition from stage to screen. Other panelists here include “Vida” creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho and Bad Robot’s senior vice president of television Rachel Rusch. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival takes place June 6-9, 2019. Other previously announced panels include reunions for “Men In Trees” and “Greek”; the aforementioned Blumhouse Television break down; new series such as Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” “Dare Me, “Alternatino with Arturo Castro” and “Perpetual Grace Ltd”; and themed panels including the “Presidents of the Guilds,” “Inside the Writers’ Room” and “The Power of Female Partnerships.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Season 8: Why

    Here's Hoping 'Game of Thrones' Embraces Its Family-Drama Roots in Season 8 (Column)

    It’s difficult now to imagine “Game of Thrones” not being the staggering phenomenon it became. Since its 2011 debut, HBO’s landmark drama has smashed records and redefined the scope of TV as we once knew it, getting bigger and broader with every passing episode. But even if it was always ambitious, the early success of [...]

  • Cinedigm - Bambu

    Cinedigm Sets June Date for Bambu Channel Launch, Partners With Future Today

    Los Angeles-based content aggregator Cinedigm will launch its Chinese entertainment AVOD channel Bambu in June, and partner with OTT platform Future Today for distribution. The company also recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire the latter for $45 million in cash and $15 million in Cinedigm common stock, a deal expected to close in the [...]

  • Noel Fisher Return Shameless Season 10

    Noel Fisher to Return for 'Shameless' Season 10

    Showtime got a bit creative Thursday in announcing the return of Noel Fisher for “Shameless'” tenth season, staging a “Twitter hack” to make it appear that fans of the series had taken over “Shameless'” social media account. The account’s name was edited to read “Shameless will return with NOEL FISHER,” and the profile photo was [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Talent Agents Offer to Share Packaging Fee Revenue With WGA

    Hollywood’s major talent agencies have offered to share a portion of the revenue generated from TV and film packaging fees with the WGA to avoid the prospect of thousands of writers firing their agents as early as Saturday. The financial offer was part of a lengthy proposal sent by the Association of Talent Agents to [...]

  • The Simpsons Disney

    'The Simpsons' to Stream Exclusively on Disney+

    “The Simpsons” have found a new streaming home. Disney+ will be the exclusive SVOD home of the long-running animated sitcom, with all episodes from the show’s 30 seasons available on the service at launch in November. The announcement was made during the Disney investor day on Thursday. The show is currently available to stream on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad