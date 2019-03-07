ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘Dare Me,’ Arturo Castro to 2019 Lineup

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival has added Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” Comedy Central’s “Alternatino with Arturo Castro,” IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase,” USA’s “Dare Me” and a special panel on casting to its lineup.

“Good Trouble” will deliver an early look at the second season of “The Fosters” spinoff. This screening will be followed by a Q&A discussion with showrunner and executive producer Joanna Johnson and series star Maia Mitchell. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, Castro will present a screening and Q&A for his new sketch comedy series that offers cultural commentary rooted in his personal experience.

The festival is hosting a “marquee pilot screening” of “Dare Me,” the upcoming summer drama based on Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name. Abbott serves as writer and executive producer on the project and will join executive producer Gina Fattore on a panel discussing the “cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading” in which the show is set. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The festival will also be the home of the premiere screening of “Sherman’s Showcase,” Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin’s musical variety sketch comedy series that draws inspiration from “Solid Gold,” “Soul Train” and “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” Each episode of the show is hosted by the fictional Sherman McDaniels (played by Salahuddin) and takes viewers through the music and comedy of various decades, from the 1970s through the 1990s. Riddle and Salahuddin will appear on a panel following the screening, with additional guests to be announced at a later date.

The Casting Society of America will present a behind-the-scenes look at the process of casting episodic and serial anthology series on a panel aptly titled “Casting Anthologies.” Casting directors Sherry Thomas (“The Twlight Zone”), Rachel Tenner (“Fargo”) and Carrie Audino (“The Terror”) are scheduled to attend, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date.

The ATX Television Festival will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Previously announced programming includes panels for “Atypical,” “Perpetual Grace, Ltd,” “City on a Hill,” “Vida,” “Men in Trees,” Blumhouse Television and “presidents of the guilds,” as well as the annual pitch competition.