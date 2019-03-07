×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘Dare Me,’ Arturo Castro to 2019 Lineup

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Good Trouble Arturo Castro
CREDIT: Castro: Rex/Shutterstock

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival has added Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” Comedy Central’s “Alternatino with Arturo Castro,” IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase,” USA’s “Dare Me” and a special panel on casting to its lineup.

Good Trouble” will deliver an early look at the second season of “The Fosters” spinoff. This screening will be followed by a Q&A discussion with showrunner and executive producer Joanna Johnson and series star Maia Mitchell. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, Castro will present a screening and Q&A for his new sketch comedy series that offers cultural commentary rooted in his personal experience.

The festival is hosting a “marquee pilot screening” of “Dare Me,” the upcoming summer drama based on Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name. Abbott serves as writer and executive producer on the project and will join executive producer Gina Fattore on a panel discussing the “cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading” in which the show is set. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The festival will also be the home of the premiere screening of “Sherman’s Showcase,” Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin’s musical variety sketch comedy series that draws inspiration from “Solid Gold,” “Soul Train” and “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” Each episode of the show is hosted by the fictional Sherman McDaniels (played by Salahuddin) and takes viewers through the music and comedy of various decades, from the 1970s through the 1990s. Riddle and Salahuddin will appear on a panel following the screening, with additional guests to be announced at a later date.

Related

The Casting Society of America will present a behind-the-scenes look at the process of casting episodic and serial anthology series on a panel aptly titled “Casting Anthologies.” Casting directors Sherry Thomas (“The Twlight Zone”), Rachel Tenner (“Fargo”) and Carrie Audino (“The Terror”) are scheduled to attend, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date.

The ATX Television Festival will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Previously announced programming includes panels for “Atypical,” “Perpetual Grace, Ltd,” “City on a Hill,” “Vida,” “Men in Trees,” Blumhouse Television and “presidents of the guilds,” as well as the annual pitch competition.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Thomas Lennon

    Thomas Lennon to Star in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Richard Lovely' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Thomas Lennon has been cast in the title role of the Fox single-camera comedy pilot “Richard Lovely,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project follows Richard Lovely, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    Carlton Cuse Stands Down as 'Jack Ryan' Showrunner for Season 3

    Carlton Cuse will not be returning as showrunner for season three of “Jack Ryan,” Variety has learned. The former “Lost” helmer will stay on as Executive Producer, and Amazon has launched a search to find a replacement showrunner for the John Krasinski thriller series. News of Cuse’s departure comes less than a month after the show [...]

  • Good Trouble Arturo Castro

    ATX Television Festival Adds 'Good Trouble,' 'Dare Me,' Arturo Castro to 2019 Lineup

    The eighth annual ATX Television Festival has added Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” Comedy Central’s “Alternatino with Arturo Castro,” IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase,” USA’s “Dare Me” and a special panel on casting to its lineup. “Good Trouble” will deliver an early look at the second season of “The Fosters” spinoff. This screening will be followed by a Q&A [...]

  • Adriana Barraza

    'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' Casts 'Babel' Star Adriana Barraza

    Adriana Barraza is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” Variety has learned. Barraza joins previously announced cast members Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, and Nathan Lane. She will play Maria Vega, the powerful matriarch of the Vega family, who will go to any [...]

  • Ghislain Barrois

    Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

    MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation. Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and [...]

  • William H. Macy attends the "Shameless"

    'Shameless' Team Talks Emmy Rossum's Exit: 'It'll Be Pretty Crazy'

    After eight years of holding the Gallagher family together, Emmy Rossum announced in August she was leaving “Shameless.” Her final episode, the Season 9 finale, airs on Mar. 10, and at the Emmys FYC red carpet for “Shameless,” series star Jeremy Allen White said he’s unsure how the family will move on from losing Fiona. [...]

  • Parks and Recreation

    Paley Center for Media Launches PaleyFest Live Streaming Service

    The Paley Center for Media will launch a subscription service to live stream the upcoming PaleyFest LA panels and offer on-demand access to older Paley Center events. The service dubbed PaleyTV will be offered as a $7.99 option to live stream all of PaleyFest LA, which is set to run from March 15 through March [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad