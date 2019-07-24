×

AT&T, CBS Continue to Spar Over Carriage Terms

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Randall StephensonAT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in New York, USA - 29 Nov 2017AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson is interviewed by Becky Quick (out of frame) of the financial network CNBC during an Economic Club of New York luncheon at a hotel in New York, New York, USA, on 29 November 2017. AT&T is currently in a antitrust legal dispute with the Untied States Justice Department over its proposed purchase of Time Warner Inc.
CREDIT: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

AT&T and CBS are already locked in a battle over whether or not the telecom giant will be able to carry programming from local CBS stations. Now they are fighting about the fight.

Speaking during a call with investors Wednesday, AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson suggested the two companies are not that far apart on terms that would make CBS stations available again for approximately 6.6 million subscribers to the company’s DirecTV or U-verse services. “The bid asked candidly is not that wide, but it’s kind of an interesting dynamic,” Stephenson said. “We sent, that was a reasonable, fair offer over five days ago, and that’s been crickets. We haven’t heard anything.”

CBS stands ready to negotiate, according to a person familiar with the matter, and was prepared to entertain extending its deal with AT&T for a time to keep discussions active. But this person suggested AT&T wanted the extension agreement to encompass terms that were not part of the deal that had existed between the two media titans.

Related

The back and forth is the latest example of a carriage blackout in recent weeks. AT&T is also battling with station-owner Nexstar over a retransmission deal, while satellite-broadcaster Dish is tangling with Meredith Corp. for carriage of its stations. Interestingly, AT&T and Dish are also at odds: WarnerMedia’s HBO, now part of AT&T, has been off Dish for months due to a stalemate in carriage negotiations.

At issue for many of these companies is a growing reliance on the stable fees carriage agreements generate. At a time when more viewers are migrating to streaming services, notching top linear audience levels is more difficult, and that crimps the flow of money being paid by Madison Avenue to advertise on TV. If getting top dollar from sponsors is more onerous, then media companies are forced to rely more heavily on the retransmission fees they get from cable and satellite operators.

Coming to the terms that would keep the money flowing, however, has become much more difficult. In the case of CBS and AT&T, for example, AT&T balked at a deal calling for higher prices without gaining the ability to sell its customers access to the “CBS All Access” streaming-video service. CBS, meanwhile, said in recent days that its most recent deal with AT&T “is nowhere close to today’s fair market terms for CBS content – to which AT&T’s competitors have repeatedly agreed.”

AT&T is fighting back by telling subscribers to use new technology to watch CBS programming, including Locast, a service that provides local TV signals in certain cities via digital means. AT&T in June donated $500,000 to Sports Fans Coalition NY, the non-profit group that operates Locast. “These technologies may even flow right into the programming guide in our DirecTV lineup and some customers are at a pretty significant rate finding other ways of getting through the content,” said Stephenson. “So that one could take a while. CBS, I’m optimistic, but hopefully we’re just get them back to the table and get this closed.

 

More TV

  • Randall StephensonAT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in

    AT&T, CBS Continue to Spar Over Carriage Terms

    AT&T and CBS are already locked in a battle over whether or not the telecom giant will be able to carry programming from local CBS stations. Now they are fighting about the fight. Speaking during a call with investors Wednesday, AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson suggested the two companies are not that far apart [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    AT&T Chief: HBO Max Will 'Ultimately' Offer Live News, Sports

    AT&T chief Randall Stephenson told investors Wednesday that the HBO Max streaming service set to launch next spring will eventually include live sports and news programming. Stephenson talked up his enthusiasm for WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer platform during the telco giant’s second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts. “You should assume that ultimately HBO Max [...]

  • Presentación-Identidad-sonora

    Spanish Soccer Launches La Liga Anthem at High Profile Madrid Presentation

    MADRID — Spain’s premier soccer organization, La Liga, held a high-profile presentation in Madrid on Tuesday evening for a new anthem as part of its “Latidos del futuro” (Heartbeats of the Future) program, which will be used for years to come as a soundtrack at each of its fixtures and during league TV programming, similar [...]

  • Randall Stephenson

    WarnerMedia Drives AT&T Growth in Q2, as HBO and DirecTV Lose Subscribers

    WarnerMedia was AT&T’s fastest-growing division in the second quarter of 2019. But the telco showed ongoing signs of trouble in its pay-TV business, with DirecTV and DirecTV Now again posting subscriber losses — and HBO dropping U.S. customers in the period. Revenue for WarnerMedia was $8.35 billion, up 5.5% year over year primarily driven by [...]

  • Love Island - Pictured: Kyra Green,

    Profits and Revenues Slide, but Are ‘Better Than Expected,’ Says ITV

    ITV’s revenues and profits slid into negative territory in the first half of the year, but CEO Carolyn McCall said the results were better than expected. The boss of Britain’s largest commercial broadcaster had previously warned that 2019 would partly be about mitigating losses for the company, as major advertisers brace for Brexit. “The economic [...]

  • Harley Quinn DC Universe

    4 Things We Learned at TCA 2019: Day 1

    The 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour kicked off on Tuesday with presentations from DC Universe, A+E Networks, and Nat Geo. DC Universe, the DC-branded streaming service, brought their adult animated series based on “Harley Quinn,” while A+E brought along a range of projects from across their portfolio. It was also announced that A+E [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad