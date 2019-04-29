Atlas Entertainment to Adapt Joseph Finder Novel ‘Judgment’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment has acquired the rights to Joseph Finder’s thriller “Judgment,” and plans to adapt the novel into a series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The novel centers on Juliana Brody, a formidable judge in the Superior Court of Massachusetts. After a one-night affair with a man she meets at a conference, Juliana quickly realizes she’s being blackmailed, and her night of infidelity was captured on video. As the terrifying conspiracy unfolds, it becomes clear that personal humiliation, even the possible destruction of her career, are the least of her concerns: and that turning the tables on her adversaries will require her to be as ruthless as they are.

Roven, who produced “The Dark Knight” and “Wonder Woman,” will executive produce the series alongside Atlas president Richard Suckle. Atlas’ Robert Amidon, who brought the project to the company, will serve as a producer. The company’s growing TV slate also includes the recent Connie Britton and Eric Bana series “Dirty John.”

“’Judgment’ is a captivating and intense drama, the type of smart, elevated content we are continuing to develop at Atlas. We are excited to have the opportunity to bring such a strong, tough, nuanced character to television,” said Suckle and Amidon in a joint statement.

The book was originally published in Jan., 2019 by Dutton. Several of Finder’s previous novels have also received the Hollywood treatment, including “High Crimes,” a movie which starred Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman, and the 2013 thriller “Paranoia.”

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with the team at Atlas,” said Finder. “They have an exciting vision for ‘Judgment,’ and I’m looking forward to seeing how they bring Juliana’s story alive on the screen.”

Finder is represented by Writers House, WME and Lichter Grossman.