×

‘Atlanta’ Renewed for Season 4 at FX

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in a Barrel" -- Season Two, Episode 11 (Airs Thursday, May 10, 10:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured (l-r): Lakeith Stanfield as Darius, Donald Glover as Earnest Marks, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred Miles. CR: Guy D'Alema/FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

Atlanta” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX before production has begun on the previously announced Season 3.

FX made the announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press  tour. Production on Seasons 3 and 4 is slated to begin in the spring. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes.

Donald Glover created the series and stars along with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Productions produces.

“What more can be said about ‘Atlanta’ than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Given the production start date, Season 3 will likely bow in late 2019 or early 2020, in keeping with the gap between the first two seasons. The first season debuted in September 2016 while the second season did not debut until March 2018.

Glover has found himself increasingly in demand on various projects in the past few years, including his role in the recent “Lion King” remake. He also has his music career under the alias Childish Gambino. Beetz, Henry, and Stanfield have also been increasingly active with movie roles since the show launched.

Season 1 of “Atlanta” was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two: outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series, with both awards going to Glover. The series has won five Emmys out of 22 nominations over two seasons thus far.

More TV

  • Lee Daniels Karen Gist

    Lee Daniels, Karin Gist to Redevelop Drama 'Our Kind of People' for Fox

    Fox is redeveloping the drama project “Our Kind of People” with Lee Daniels and Karin Gist. Gist will now serve as writer and executive producer on the project via TheGistofIt Produtions, with Daniels also joining as an executive producer under his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner. The project is inspired by the non-fiction book “Our Kind [...]

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. But what do performers think about it? Variety surveyed those highlighted in this year’s Young Hollywood issue [...]

  • ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in

    'Atlanta' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

    “Atlanta” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX before production has begun on the previously announced Season 3. FX made the announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press  tour. Production on Seasons 3 and 4 is slated to begin in the spring. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes. Donald Glover [...]

  • City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software

    City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software Company

    City National Bank has acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based company specializing in intellectual property rights management for the entertainment and media industry. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Film Track has about 60 employees. City National said the acquisition will grow its leadership in providing the entertainment industry with complex payments solutions and intellectual [...]

  • Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri

    Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri For ‘:In America With Noor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pulse Films is partnering with Noor Tagouri to make “:In America With Noor,” in which the journalist will investigate hot-button U.S. issues for an international audience. Tagouri’s recently formed shingle, At Your Service, will make the series with “XY Chelsea” producer Pulse Films. No broadcaster or platform is attached yet. Pulse will take the project [...]

  • Viacom's Nickelodeon Acquires Comic-Strip Cat Garfield

    Viacom Acquires Comic-Strip Cat Garfield

    Garfield, the lasagna-loving comic-strip feline, has a new owner. The lazy cat has for more than 40 years been the property of owner Jon Arbuckle, a socially awkward fellow who must indulge his pet’s debilitating laziness and constant sarcasm. But in weeks to come, the character will become one more element in Viacom’s vast Nickelodeon [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Cast in

    Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Among Five Cast in Octavia Spencer Netflix Series

    Tiffany Haddish and Carmen Ejogo are among five actors who have been cast in the forthcoming Netflix limited series “Madam CJ Walker” about the black hair care pioneer and mogul. The four-part series hails from executive producers LeBron James and Octavia Spencer, who will also star as the titular Madam. The series is inspired by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad