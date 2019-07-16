×

Astronomy Club Sets Netflix Sketch Comedy Series With Kenya Barris Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Astronomy Club
CREDIT: Anni Weisband

The sketch and improv group Astronomy Club has landed a self-titled variety sketch series at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively.

The streamer has given the half-hour series a six episode order. Kenya Barris will executive produce under his Khalabo Ink Society banner at Netflix, with the show falling under the “Black-ish” creator’s overall deal. Daniel Powell of Irony Point will also executive produce. According to the official description, the series will use comedy to discuss real-world topics. Sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the black experience.

According to the group —  which consists of head writers Jonathan Braylock and Keisha Zollar, alongside members Caroline Martin, James III, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, Raymond Cordova, and Shawtane Bowen —  the series will be similar to their Comedy Central digital series but will feature inter-specials in each half-hour episode that put different characters in the spotlight.

Related

“Instead of doing the normal sketch show, we kind of have a show within a show,” Braylock told Variety. “So our inter-specials will be kind of a heightened fake reality show with all of us living in one house together because Netflix doesn’t have money to give us a bigger house. So we kind of have all these wonderful characters that are heightened versions of ourselves. And we have very, very loose plot lines that take us through each episode. So that way people can have a break from the sketches, they get to know us.”

The eight performers first formed at the Upright Citizens Brigade in 2013, where they became the theater’s first all-Black house team, and soon became known for their recurring sketch, “Let’s Talk About Race, Baby!” in which they used their own experiences to satirize racial oppression in modern America. The group then brought their comedy to the screen with their self-titled Comedy Central series, which debuted last year. In it, the group performs a variety of bits, including one that brings them together as different historical black innovators attempting to one-up each other’s inventions.

Despite their political brand of comedy, however, Astronomy Club is excited to use their opportunity with Netflix to create a diverse show that isn’t wholly centered around race.

“There’s a cultural revolution happening right now where more women and people of color are getting the chance to tell stories based on their own experiences,” James III said. “But also stories that just show them as human beings whereas these stories don’t have to be about the skin color or about their gender, it can just be about them as people. It feels really good to be able to impact society in that way and I think the show is going to do well because of that.”

The series marks one of the first Barris has announced in his time at Netflix. It was previously announced that he would write, executive produce, and star in the single-cam comedy “Black Excellence” opposite Rashida Jones.

Astronomy Club is represented as a group by Innovative Artists and Schreck Rose. Braylock is repped individually by APA and Edna Cowan Management. Moses is repped individually by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Bowen, Cordova, Martin, Milligan, James III, and Zollar are repped individually by Innovative Artists. Cordova and Zollar are managed by Candice Kreinbrink. Martin is managed by Edna Cowan Management. James III is managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Barris is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Morris Yorn.

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More TV

  • Emmy Queen Bey? Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Lands

    Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Documentary Lands Six Emmy Nominations

    It’s going to be a busy awards season for Beyonce. She could be up for Grammys or Oscars in the next six months, but she’s already made a splash with the fresh crop of Emmy nominations. Her documentary/concert movie “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” has been nominated for six Emmys, and a win in most [...]

  • Astronomy Club

    Astronomy Club Sets Netflix Sketch Comedy Series With Kenya Barris Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    The sketch and improv group Astronomy Club has landed a self-titled variety sketch series at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The streamer has given the half-hour series a six episode order. Kenya Barris will executive produce under his Khalabo Ink Society banner at Netflix, with the show falling under the “Black-ish” creator’s overall deal. Daniel [...]

  • tur-soboroff-msnbc

    MSNBC Plans Launch of 'American Swamp' Docuseries with Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff

    Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff have been talking to each other since they were teenagers growing up around Los Angeles. Now MSNBC audiences will get to see them discuss what are likely to be much more serious subjects. The two NBC News journalists will lead the new four-part MSNBC documentary series “American Swamp,” which launches [...]

  • Game of Thrones finale

    Emmys 2019: Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

    “Game of Thrones” dominated nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards, earning a record 32 nominations and putting HBO on top again. The series, which recently aired its final season, was the most-nominated program, followed by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20), HBO’s “Chernobyl” (19), NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (18), HBO’s “Barry” (17), FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” [...]

  • BLACK-ISH - "The Purge" - After

    Emmys 2019: No Lead Comedy Actresses of Color Nominated

    As inclusion continues to be a hot button topic in Hollywood, the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ensured the importance of the conversation by seeing no women of color nominated in the lead comedy actress category. This is a noticeable decline in representation, even just looking year over year, with people like perennial favorite Tracee [...]

  • Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

    Emmys 2019 Nominations: HBO Back at the Top, As 'Game of Thrones' Makes History

    HBO’s back — and the Television Academy has finally got its Schitt together. The Emmy nominations failed to disappoint on Tuesday morning, recognizing critically acclaimed series such as “Schitt’s Creek” and “Fleabag,” and giving TV juggernaut “Game of Thrones” a rousing farewell. “Thrones” broke the record books this year, scoring an astounding 32 nominations — [...]

  • Game of Thrones finale

    'Game of Thrones' Breaks Emmys Record for Most Nominations in a Single Season

    “Game of Thrones” is going out with a bang. For its final run, the HBO fantasy epic scored 32 nominations for the Emmy Awards Tuesday morning, the most for any program in a single season. That record was previously held by “NYPD Blue,” which scored 26 nominations in 1994. Over its full eight seasons, “Game [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad