Comedian Artie Lange in Custody for Drug Possession, Says He’ll Enter Rehab

Comedian Artie Lange was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday night allegedly in an effort to help him sober up before being relocated to a long-term treatment program.

The former “MADtv” star’s team tweeted that he was not arrested, but only being held in jail for a few days.

The comments made by Arties lawyer have been taken out of context.. Artie was not arrested and sent to jail… they are holding him a few days to sober up before transferring him to a long term treatment facility, Artie needs us to be with him, not against him- TeamLange — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) January 31, 2019

According to the Essex County Correctional Facility inmate database, Lange was in possession of a controlled substance. However, there is no sentencing or bond information listed on the website. Lange’s team did not address the controlled substance possession, but said “it’s time.”

Excuse any show advertisements.. starting today, Artie will be undergoing a long term treatment program, he loves and respects his fans… updates coming soon.. and it’s time – TeamLange — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) January 30, 2019

Lange reported to drug court on Dec. 14, after testing positive twice for cocaine and opioids during his four-year probation. The comedian avoided jail time back then, but the drug court had the authority to remand him to jail.

Several celebrities pleaded on Twitter late last year for Lange to seek help for his long and public drug problem. Lange shared a photo of his nose, which has been badly damaged after years of cocaine use. His nose appears to be bleeding in the mug shot.

This is it but I believe her nose had a septum and had not been hideously deformed due to over 3 decades of drug abuse. pic.twitter.com/U2LmcnpI4B — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 25, 2018

Since his “MADtv” days in the mid ’90s, Lange has had several stints in rehab for drug addiction.