Comedian Artie Lange in Custody for Drug Possession, Says He’ll Enter Rehab

Comedian Artie Lange was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday night allegedly in an effort to help him sober up before being relocated to a long-term treatment program.
The former “MADtv” star’s team tweeted that he was not arrested, but only being held in jail for a few days.
According to the Essex County Correctional Facility inmate database, Lange was in possession of a controlled substance. However, there is no sentencing or bond information listed on the website. Lange’s team did not address the controlled substance possession, but said “it’s time.”
Lange reported to drug court on Dec. 14, after testing positive twice for cocaine and opioids during his four-year probation. The comedian avoided jail time back then, but the drug court had the authority to remand him to jail.
Several celebrities pleaded on Twitter late last year for Lange to seek help for his long and public drug problem. Lange shared a photo of his nose, which has been badly damaged after years of cocaine use. His nose appears to be bleeding in the mug shot.
Since his “MADtv” days in the mid ’90s, Lange has had several stints in rehab for drug addiction.