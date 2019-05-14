×
‘Arthur’ Character Comes Out as Gay and Gets Married in Season 22 Premiere

CREDIT: PBS

Mr. Ratburn from “Arthur” had a same sex marriage in the show’s 22nd season premiere Monday — and Twitter is sharing the love.

For fans of the show, it’s no secret that the third grade teacher loves cake, which now comes adorably full circle as Mr. Ratburn shares wedding cake with his new aardvark husband Patrick.

Arthur, along with his friends Muffy, Francine and Buster, like most elementary school students, are intrigued that their teacher has a life outside of school. The students know their rodent teacher enjoys puppetry, playing in a rock band and bird watching — but getting married?

That calls for an investigation. The team snoops around in search of who they think is the bride to be. In a twist, the children learn the bride is actually another groom — and he’s a chocolatier.

This is not the first time the “Arthur” universe has explored same sex marriage. The spinoff show “Postcards from Buster” features a lesbian couple in the 2005 episode “Sugartime!”. Then-Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings denounced the program, which is publicly funded, prompting PBS to pull the episode. Some PBS affiliates broadcast decided to broadcast the episode, however.

The “Postcards from Buster” episode came out in the pre-Twitter era, so there was no way to share support for the wedding in 280 characters or fewer. But over a decade later, Twitter is blowing up with love for the newly minted couple.

See some of the celebratory tweets below.

