Arthur Lewis Named UTA Fine Arts, Artist Space Creative Director

Arthur Lewis has been named creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, helping to guide represented fine arts artists and oversee the space’s exhibitions, programming and partnerships with the L.A. and national art communities.

“Having someone of Arthur’s stature, vision and taste join UTA will be an invaluable asset for the artists we represent,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a statement. “There is an amazing cultural collision occurring across society and Artists are on the pulse. Arthur intuitively understands this cultural cross section and recognizes how UTA can be positioned at the center of the conversation-helping bring the strongest voices to light. At the same time, Arthur’s extensive experience developing brands across multiple categories of business allows him to have the commercial perspective that is critical to today’s artists.”