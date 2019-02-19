×

TV News Roundup: ‘Arrested Development’ Sets Season 5 Return Date at Netflix

Arrested Development Season 5 review
CREDIT: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, the second half of “Arrested Development” season five gets a release date and Netflix announces the voice cast for “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Netflix has announced the ensemble voice cast for the upcoming “Green Eggs and Ham” series executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres and based on the Dr. Seuss book. Main characters and polar opposites Sam I Am and Guy Am I will be voiced by Adam Devine and Michael Douglas, respectively. Diane Keaton and Ilana Glazer will voice mother and daughter duo Michellee and Eb; Eddie Izzard is the evil Snerz, Jeffrey Wright and Jillian Bell are McWinkle and Gluntz, a pair of villains; John Turturro will voice Goat; Tracy Morgan is Fox; Daveed Diggs is Mouse; and Keegan-Michael Key will narrate the show.

Several months after the first batch of episodes released on Netflix, the second half of “Arrested Development” season five will launch on March 15. Consisting of eight episodes, part two will see the Bluth family, led by Michael (Jason Bateman), on the hook to build a “smart” border wall that puts them in debt and involved with the gay mafia. Also, Buster (Tony Hale) heads toward a murder trial, George-Michael (Michael Cera) creates a hoax, and Tobias (David Cross) becomes a Golden Girl.

HGTV has revealed that “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott will bring their home renovation talents to another spinoff, titled “Property Brothers: Forever Home.” The new series will premiere on May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and see the twin brothers reimagine families’ ordinary homes into the perfect places to settle down for the rest of their lives.

Fans of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” on Netflix will be able to read a real version of “The Legends of Greemulax” on April 2. Just like in the show’s recent season, the book for young readers will discuss gender stereotypes with the show’s signature humor while set in the fantasy world of Greemulax. Creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will team with bestselling author Sarah Mlynowski for the book, which will release on hardcover and ebook simultaneously.

John Finley has been named Executive Vice President of Development for Fox News and will oversee Fox Nation, the company has announced. Last year, Finley developed all the short and long-form programming for the streaming service, and he will continue developing all new programs, series and documentaries for the news channel.

    In today's TV news roundup, the second half of "Arrested Development" season five gets a release date and Netflix announces the voice cast for "Green Eggs and Ham." CASTING Netflix has announced the ensemble voice cast for the upcoming "Green Eggs and Ham" series executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres and based on the Dr. Seuss book.

