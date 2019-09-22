‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Actor Aron Eisenberg Dies at 50

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” actor Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog in the 1990s series, died Saturday. He was 50.

His character Nog, who appeared for all seven seasons, was a member of the alien race Ferengi, and joined Starfleet after a recommendation from Captain Sisko. Eisenberg returned for a guest spot on “Star Trek: Voyager” and appeared in “Star Trek” fan film “Renegades.”

His widow Malissa Longo wrote on Facebook, “He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion.”

Eisenberg, who was born with one kidney, had received two kidney transplants. The kidney trouble had stunted his growth, and he stood just 5 feet tall.

He had been married for nine months. “We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money,” Longo wrote, “While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways.”

Eisenberg also appeared in the TV movie “Amityville: The Evil Escapes” and features “The Liars’ Club,” “Beverly Hills Brats,” “Playroom” and “The Horror Show.” He guested on TV shows including “The Wonder Years,” “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” and “Tales from the Crypt.”

In addition to Longo, he is survived by two sons.