Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Animated Series ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Genius Brands International has launched a new animated TV series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger attached to star.

“It is an honor and privilege to work with Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment on this new series and help carry on Stan’s creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheros to preschool children around the world,” Schwarzenegger said. “Not only does Stan Lee’s ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way! Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition.”

One of the final projects created by Lee prior to his death, the series will be a co-production between Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions with Schwarzenegger serving as co-executive producer, in addition to lending his voice as the lead character. Fabian Nicieza is scripting the series. Genius Brands’ chairman and CEO Andy Heyward serves as executive producer along with Gill Champion, president of POW! Entertainment.

Schwarzenegger will play Arnold Armstrong, who was an average gym teacher before he was imbued with superpowers when the earth passed through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet. He becomes Captain Courage, one of Earth’s greatest protectors. However, after a battle with his arch nemesis, Dr. Superior, he expended all of his powers in defeating his foe, and forced to end his career as Captain Courage — until a massive explosion of super-energy particles came raining down and rumors of super-powered children began surfacing. Now, he serves as a kindergarten teacher who secretly trains the new generation of young superheros.

“Stan loved and admired Arnold as not just an actor, but a true hero in so many ways and always envisioned Arnold for this role,” said Heyward. “From Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, The Avengers and countless more, Stan was the greatest creator, that Hollywood and pop culture has ever known. We are honored to continue his legacy of creating a new superhero franchise for kids with another iconic hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.”

“What will be particularly unique about this series is that there will be an animated cameo of Stan Lee appearing in each and every episode. Just as his millions of fans look forward to seeing him appear in each Marvel film, they will look forward to his presence in each episode of this cartoon. The strong positive messaging of the series regarding health, exercise, and nutrition, coming from the credibility of Arnold Schwarzenegger, will make it a series that parents will enjoy alongside their children.”

Paul Wachter, CEO of Main Street Advisors, helped to broker the deal and will executive produce with Schwarzenegger, Heyward and Champion.

