×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Hunan TV and Israel’s Armoza Formats Partner on ‘Dance Smash’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dance Smash, Armoza
CREDIT: Armoza

ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats has inked a co-development deal with major Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV. The first show to come out of the partnership is dance competition “Dance Smash,” which began airing in China this month.

The show is based on Quebecor Content and Fair-Play’s format “Dance Revolution,” which originally aired on Canada’s TVA. It places performers in the middle of a circle of cameras that provide a real-time 360-degree view of their moves, allowing judges to analyze and critique their performance from all angles as they compete for a cash prize. 

The new China program recently debuted to a 5.2% share, including a 7.8% share with viewers under 23, making it the best debut for a broadcast TV dance competition show in the past two years. A Russian adaptation of the same format was recently commissioned by the country’s Channel One.

Lester Hu, Hunan TV’s head of formats and international business, said his firm was “happy to have found the right partner.” For “Dance Smash,” the broadcaster’s in-house producers “worked heavily on its redevelopment to [make it] the perfect fit for China,” making changes to certain aspects such as the casting process. 

Armoza Formats CEO Avi Armoza said he was “thrilled” that the Chinese show was airing and saw its launch as “a strong start to many future collaborations with Hunan TV.” Yann Paquet, the vice president of Quebecor Content, said his firm was “excited about the growing international interest” in their “Dance Revolution” format.

Established in 2005, Israel’s Armoza Formats became part of ITV Studios earlier this year. It is a creator and distributor with more than 100 formats in its catalogue, including singing competition “The Four,” entertainer skill acquisition show “I Can Do That!”, game show “Still Standing,” and scripted drama “Hostages.”

More TV

  • Dance Smash, Armoza

    China's Hunan TV and Israel's Armoza Formats Partner on 'Dance Smash'

    ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats has inked a co-development deal with major Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV. The first show to come out of the partnership is dance competition “Dance Smash,” which began airing in China this month. The show is based on Quebecor Content and Fair-Play’s format “Dance Revolution,” which originally aired on Canada’s TVA. It [...]

  • Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    Amazon Signs Distribution Deal With French Telco Free (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rolling off its deal with Altice’s SFR in August, Amazon has scored a distribution agreement with Free, another major French telco group. Starting on Tuesday, Amazon Prime will be included in the Freebox Delta plan priced at €5.99 ($6.65) per month, at no additional cost. The bundled offer gives subscribers access to Amazon Original series [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Korea Telecom Sets Non-Scripted Drama Pact With Discovery

    Korean Telecom, a phones to TV channels giant, has signed a content partnership agreement with U.S. media firm Discovery to launch a joint venture that will produce original, non-scripted Korean entertainment content for Korean and international audiences. The contents will be broadcast through KT’s subsidiary channel operator SkylifeTV, Discovery Korea and Discovery’s global channels network. [...]

  • 'Mandalorian' Trailer: Second Teaser Previews Bounty

    'The Mandalorian': Second Trailer for Star Wars Series Teases Bounty Hunter's Origin

    Disney has dropped the second trailer for Jon Favreau’s upcoming Star Wars series for Disney Plus, “The Mandalorian.” The trailer teases the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal)’s origin, showing him walking through a town filled with Storm Troopers’ heads on pikes. “Is the world more peaceful since the revolution?” a voice — revealed as Werner [...]

  • TV Roundup: National Geo Announces 'Genius:

    TV News Roundup: 'Genius: Aretha' Adds Malcolm Barrett, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Three More

    In today’s roundup, National Geographic announced the ensemble cast joining “Genius: Aretha” and Comedy Central has ordered eight episodes of Bobby Moynihan’s digital series “Loafy.”  CASTING Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless, “Preacher”), Patrice Covington (“The Color Purple”), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Vice Principals”), Rebecca Naomi Jones (“The Big Sick”), Sanai Victoria (“Black-ish”) have been cast alongside Cynthia Erivo [...]

  • Shari Redstone CBS Viacom Merger

    Viacom, CBS Set to Merge in Early December

    CBS and Viacom now plan to merge as soon as early December, the two media companies said Monday, setting in motion the last steps to yet another consolidation in the traditional media sector. The two companies, which will be known as ViacomCBS once the deal is complete, said the pact had secured the approval of [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    Five Questions Ahead of HBO Max's Media Day

    The streaming-war spotlight is shifting to AT&T-owned WarnerMedia on Tuesday, Oct. 29, when the media conglomerate will host a media event on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., to unveil its over-the-top entrant, HBO Max. AT&T chief operating officer and WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey told Variety earlier this year that there is a “tremendous [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad