China’s Hunan TV and Israel’s Armoza Formats Partner on ‘Dance Smash’

ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats has inked a co-development deal with major Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV. The first show to come out of the partnership is dance competition “Dance Smash,” which began airing in China this month.

The show is based on Quebecor Content and Fair-Play’s format “Dance Revolution,” which originally aired on Canada’s TVA. It places performers in the middle of a circle of cameras that provide a real-time 360-degree view of their moves, allowing judges to analyze and critique their performance from all angles as they compete for a cash prize.

The new China program recently debuted to a 5.2% share, including a 7.8% share with viewers under 23, making it the best debut for a broadcast TV dance competition show in the past two years. A Russian adaptation of the same format was recently commissioned by the country’s Channel One.

Lester Hu, Hunan TV’s head of formats and international business, said his firm was “happy to have found the right partner.” For “Dance Smash,” the broadcaster’s in-house producers “worked heavily on its redevelopment to [make it] the perfect fit for China,” making changes to certain aspects such as the casting process.

Armoza Formats CEO Avi Armoza said he was “thrilled” that the Chinese show was airing and saw its launch as “a strong start to many future collaborations with Hunan TV.” Yann Paquet, the vice president of Quebecor Content, said his firm was “excited about the growing international interest” in their “Dance Revolution” format.

Established in 2005, Israel’s Armoza Formats became part of ITV Studios earlier this year. It is a creator and distributor with more than 100 formats in its catalogue, including singing competition “The Four,” entertainer skill acquisition show “I Can Do That!”, game show “Still Standing,” and scripted drama “Hostages.”