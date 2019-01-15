CBS’ Armando Nunez to Receive Variety International Achievement in TV Award

CBS Corp. veteran Armando Nuñez will be honored in April with Variety‘s International Achievement in TV Award at the MipTV conference in Cannes.

The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in the international television marketplace. Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group and CBS’ Chief Content Licensing Officer, has spent more than 25 years in the international sales and distribution arena.

“Armando Nuñez is a pioneering executive who has devoted his career to building a dynamic global marketplace for television content,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer. “Variety is pleased to recognize his long run and accomplishments with this award.”

Nuñez will receive the kudo on April 8, the first day of the conference that runs through April 11. Nuñez will participate in a Q&A with Variety in the Palais des Festivals’ Grand Auditorium at MipTV prior to receiving the award, which will be followed by an invite-only cocktail reception.

Nuñez has been with CBS since 1999, when he signed on as president of CBS Broadcast International. At present he oversees all domestic and international sales of CBS programming, and he manages the company’s portfolio of international channels including Australia’s Network 10.

Before joining CBS, Nuñez worked in international sales for Universal, New World Television and Viacom.

In 2013, Nuñez was one of the first recipients of the inaugural MipTV Médaille d’Honneur, which recognized six international television executives, including his father, Armando Nuñez Sr.