Armando Iannucci Space Comedy ‘Avenue 5’ Ordered to Series at HBO

HBO has given a series order to the comedy “Avenue 5” from creator Armando Iannucci.

The series is described as a space tourism comedy set forty years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. Hugh Laurie stars as Ryan Clark, the captain of the space cruise ship Avenue 5. The series also stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips.

Iannucci created the series and will serve as executive producer. Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, and Will Smith will also executive produce. Iannucci also directed the show’s pilot episode.

News of the series order comes as HBO is currently airing the seventh and final season of “Veep,” the political comedy series that Iannucci created. He served as showrunner on “Veep” up until the end of its fourth season, after which he departed to work on other projects.

“Veep” remains one of the most critically-acclaimed shows on television. Over its first six seasons, it has picked up 59 Emmy Award nominations and 17 wins. That includes multiple wins for best actress in a comedy series for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and for best comedy series. The show was not eligible for the most recent 2018 Emmys but is considered a front runner in the 2019 comedy race.

Iannucci was previously nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for the film “In the Loop.” His BBC political comedy series “The Thick of It” was nominated for 13 BAFTA awards during its run. He is currently in post-production on his film adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel “David Copperfield.” He is repped by CAA.