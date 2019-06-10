Nickelodeon Announces Cast for ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Revival

The reimagining of the anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is coming together at Nickelodeon.

The new limited series, which will consist of three hour-long episodes, will premiere this October and introduce a new Midnight Society group of kids who will tell the terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel and ran as an anthology series on Nickelodeon between 1992 and 1996. It was set around a group of teenagers who called themselves the Midnight Society and would meet weekly at a secret location in the woods to tell a scary story. The show was revived in 1999 for two more seasons with new writers and showrunners.

The new members of the Midnight Society for this updated series have been named as Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold, Akiko, played by Miya Cech, Louise, played by Tamara Smart, Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor, and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray.

Nickelodeon has also announced that “Blindspotting” star Rafael Casal will join the cast at The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat.

The limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment, with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is written by BenDavid Grabinski and directed by Dean Israelite, both of whom will also executive produce.