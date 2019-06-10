×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nickelodeon Announces Cast for ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Revival

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nickelodeon

The reimagining of the anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is coming together at Nickelodeon.

The new limited series, which will consist of three hour-long episodes, will premiere this October and introduce a new Midnight Society group of kids who will tell the terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?” was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel and ran as an anthology series on Nickelodeon between 1992 and 1996. It was set around a group of teenagers who called themselves the Midnight Society and would meet weekly at a secret location in the woods to tell a scary story. The show was revived in 1999 for two more seasons with new writers and showrunners.

The new members of the Midnight Society for this updated series have been named as Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold, Akiko, played by Miya Cech, Louise, played by Tamara Smart, Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor, and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray.

Nickelodeon has also announced that “Blindspotting” star Rafael Casal will join the cast at The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat. 

The limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment, with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is written by BenDavid Grabinski and directed by Dean Israelite, both of whom will also executive produce.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • TV Ratings: Tony Awards Hit 5-Year

    TV Ratings: Tony Awards Hit Five-Year Low

    Last night’s Tony Awards produced the lowest ratings for the theater awards show in five years. Despite the best efforts of “Late Late Show” host James Corden, who was back hosting the Tony’s for the second time, the 2019 awards scored a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and fell below 6 million total [...]

  • Sharp Objects TV Adaptation

    'Sharp Objects' Boss on Adapting Pivotal Story Ending: 'We Called It the "Last Supper"'

    When uber-producer Marti Noxon read Gillian Flynn’s debut novel, “Sharp Objects,” she says she most admired the “incredible” and “unique” tale. But then she couldn’t shake it. The story — particularly its central figure, Camille, a troubled journalist who returned to her small hometown to investigate a series of brutal murders — stayed on Noxon’s [...]

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    CBS Launches Los Angeles Hub for Streaming-Video Outlet CBSN

    CBS launched a new streaming-video outlet for Los Angeles consumers, CBSN Los Angeles, marking the second of the company’s efforts to debut direct-to-consumer streaming news services in different markets across the U.S. The Los Angeles outlet will feature live streams of KCBS and KCAL, regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7:00 AM [...]

  • Betty Gilpin Emmy Fashion

    'GLOW' Star Betty Gilpin on Importance of Fashion Collaboration with Cristina Ehrlich

    Betty Gilpin has played several “va-va-voom fancy Barbie people,” but loves the many layers to her “GLOW” character, Debbie Eagan. “Her insistence that she is more than a dress-up doll with an arched brow made me insist the same,” Gilpin says. And while the Emmy-nominated actress feared that red-carpet dressing meant having to “sell or [...]

  • Nickelodeon Announces Cast for ‘Are You

    Nickelodeon Announces Cast for ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Revival

    The reimagining of the anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is coming together at Nickelodeon. The new limited series, which will consist of three hour-long episodes, will premiere this October and introduce a new Midnight Society group of kids who will tell the terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom, only to have [...]

  • Billy Porter73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards: Billy Porter's Jaw-Dropping Commercial Break Performance Wasn't Planned

    The Tony Awards may be a night of competition, but once their respective afterparties have ended, the cast and crew of every Broadway show end up in the same place: publicity firm DKC/O&M’s party at the Carlyle Hotel. On Sunday night (and well into Monday morning), stars ranging from Laurie Metcalf to Billy Porter put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad