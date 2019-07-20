×

‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 11 at FXX

ARCHER: 1999 -- "Cubert" -- Season 10, Episode 8 (Airs Wednesday, July 24, 10:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured (l-r): Malory Archer (voice of Jessica Walter), Ray Gillette (voice of Adam Reed), Cyril Figgis (voice of Chris Parnell), Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin), Lana Kane (voice of Aisha Tyler), Cheryl/Carol Tunt (voice of, Judy Greer). CR: FXX
CREDIT: FX

“Archer” has been picked up for an eleventh season.

The announcement was made Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. The news comes less than a week ahead of the Season 10 finale. Season 11 is slated to debut on FXX in 2020.

While the show initially focused on the agents and support staff of a covert intelligence operation called ISIS, the show has taken a dramatically different path in its past three seasons. With lead character Sterling Archer in a coma, the show has been exploring new settings and storylines while retaining its core cast of characters. Season 8 saw Archer as a private eye in 1940s Los Angeles, while in Season 9 he was a bush pilot living on a remote Pacific island in 1938. In the current season, Archer and the gang are in space aboard a salvage ship.

According to executive producer Casey Willis, Archer will be waking up from his coma in Season 11.

“We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” Willis said.

“Archer” was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

