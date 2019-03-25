Apple Reveals New TV Streaming Service

×
Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple on Monday unveiled plans for its long-anticipated streaming TV service.

Sharing a stage with top talent including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, Viola Davis, and Kumail Nanjiani, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Apple TV+, the new platform for original television programming.

“TV is more than just entertainment, it’s cultural,” Cook said Monday at a presentation at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. “TV at its best enriches our lives and we can share it with people we love.”

Spielberg touted the revival of his “Amazing Stories” anthology. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell teased their new drama “The Morning Show,” which they promised would take viewers “behind closed doors of morning TV.” Momoa and Davis touted drama “Sight,” and Nanjiani was on hand to promote his new show “Little America.”

Anticipation for Apple’s streaming-video product has been steadily building since 2017, when the tech giant hired Sony Pictures Television veterans Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to oversee a new content division. Apple then quickly went about ordering a fleet of original live-action series progams, including a Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston morning show drama; a half-hour series starring Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson; dramas “Little Voices” and “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends” — the latter starring Jennifer Garner — from executive producer J.J. Abrams; drama “Are You Sleeping” starring Octavia Spencer; an adaptation of the book “Defending Jacob” from executive producer and star Chris Evans; a CIA drama starring “Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson; and comedy about a video-game development studio from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” executive producers Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day.

But even as Apple built out is slate, secrecy shrouded the company’s distribution plans. Creative partners have until very recently been kept in the dark about about how Apple would ultimately serve its programs to consumers. Much of the anticipation leading up to Monday’s event was the result of Apple’s having been so characteristically tight-lipped about its distribution plans.

Apple also on Monday rolled out new initiatives for news, finance, and gaming services.

