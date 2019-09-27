×
Apple TV Plus Releases Trailers for ‘Ghostwriter,’ ‘Helpsters,’ ‘Snoopy in Space’

Danielle Turchiano

CREDIT: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus released first look trailers for the three series in its kids and family programming lineup that will launch with the service on Nov. 1.

The first is a reimagined version of “Ghostwriter,” Sesame Workshop’s beloved series that originally ran from 1992 to 1995. In this version, a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore, releasing fictional characters into the real world, and four kids team up to solve the exciting mystery surrounding that ghost’s unfinished business. Each episode will feature both classics and new works commissioned by authors including DJ MacHale and Kwame Alexander.

Helpsters,” from the makers of “Sesame Street,” is a new live-action pre-school series featuring vibrant monsters who love to solve problems from planning a party to climbing a mountain or learning a magic trick.

And finally, “Snoopy in Space,” which hails from an exclusive partnership between Apple and Wildbrain (Peanuts Worldwide), is a series of 12 animated shorts that feature Charlie Brown, the titular Snoopy and other beloved Peanuts characters. In it, Snoopy embarks on his next big adventure — becoming a NASA astronaut. Along with his human friends, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.

Apple TV Plus’ original content for children is curated to “ignite creativity and spark curiosity” and will be part of the new streamer’s launch lineup that also includes the highly-anticipated dramatic projects from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Steven Knight and Jason Momoa (“See”), Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”), Octavia Spencer (“Truth Be Told”) and Ron L. Moore (“For All Mankind”).

