Apple TV Plus’ ‘Dickinson,’ Starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski, to Headline Tribeca TV Festival

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Dickinson First Look Teaser
CREDIT: Courtesy Apple

Apple TV Plus’ half-hour comedy series “Dickinson,” starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski, will headline the third annual Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday, September 14.

Apple dropped the “Dickinson” teaser trailer on Monday, just a week after releasing a trailer for “The Morning Show,” as it slowly begins to unveil programming for its upcoming streaming platform. The show will be exclusively available on Apple TV Plus in the fall.

Described as a coming-of-age story that posits poet Emily Dickinson as an “unexpected hero for our millennial era,” the series, set in the 19th century, examines the constraints of society, gender and family from Dickinson’s perspective. The trailer shows a young fictionalized Dickinson rebelling against her parents, yearning for “wild nights,” a la the well-known poem.

“I have one purpose and that is to become a great writer,” Steinfeld’s Dickinson says in the trailer.

Series creator, showrunner and executive producer Alena Smith, known for her work on “The Affair” and “The Newsroom,” will participate in a “Dickinson” panel discussion with Steinfeld and Krakowski following the show’s festival premiere that day.

Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe round out the ensemble cast.

The Tribeca TV Festival runs from September 12-15.

