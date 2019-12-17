Apple Picks Up Wanda Sykes-Produced Docuseries ‘Visible: Out on Television’

Apple is adding a new docuseries to the originals slate at its direct-to-consumer streaming platform. “Visible: Out on Television,” created by filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave and executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, will premiere on Feb. 14 on Apple TV Plus.

Narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe, the five-part series “investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television,” according to the streamer, and combines archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement.

White, whose credits include “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “The Case Against 8” and “The Keepers,” directed and exec produced the docuseries. Hargrave also serves as an executive producer.

Each hour-long episode explores themes that span invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of LGBTQ characters and coming out in the TV industry, and features interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others.