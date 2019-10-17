Apple Sets Overall Deal With Monica Beletsky

Monica Beletsky is the latest of a small group of content creators to set an overall deal with Apple and their streaming platform, Apple TV Plus.

Under the multi-year deal, Beletsky will develop and produce television series exclusively for the streamer. This is the first overall of Beletsky’s career.

Her previous credits include “Fargo,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” On the latter two shows she worked alongside Jason Katims and Kerry Ehrin, both of whom also have overall deals at Apple. Beletsky is also currently developing two films with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, one of which also involves Kerry Washington’s Simpson St. Productions.

She is repped by Gang Tyre.

Among the other creators who have previously signed such deals with Apple are Alfonso Cuarón’ and Justin Lin. The company also has a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey under which Winfrey will produce an “Oprah’s Book Club” series and documentaries on a range of topics.

As the so-called streaming wars heat up, platforms like Apple, Netflix, Amazon, and major studios are shelling out big bucks to lock down top talent. Netflix recently signed “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to a massive multi-year deal, while JJ Abrams recently signed such a deal with WarnerMedia.