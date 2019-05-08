×
Apple Orders Jon Favreau Natural-History Dinosaur Series From BBC Studios

Jon Favreau Variety Home Entertainment Hall of Fame
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Apple has greenlit “Prehistoric Planet,” a natural-history series that will use CGI to recreate the last days of the dinosaurs. Jon Favreau and “Planet Earth II” producer Mike Gunton are teaming on the series for Apple’s soon-to-launch streaming service. It will be produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.

Confirming the series order, BBC Studios said the show will use “breathtaking CGI to take us back to the last days of the dinosaurs, experiencing the unique wonders of planet Earth 66 million years ago.”

Double Academy Award winner Andrew R. Jones (“Avatar”) is also on the production team, as is producer Tim Walker.

The big-ticket natural history order comes after Apple unveiled a starry slate for its upcoming Apple TV Plus streaming service, which launches this fall. News of its international plans, however, has been thin on the ground. Former Channel 4 programming boss Jay Hunt is spearheading the international lineup from London, but little has been revealed about her first program orders.

Natural history is also emerging as a battleground in the streaming landscape. Netflix has locked in big-name producer James Honeyborne (“Blue Planet II”), and is enjoying acclaim for its David Attenborough-narrated series “Our Planet.” Discovery recently unveiled plans for a factual SVOD service, powered by blue-chip fare produced by the BBC.

Broadcast was first to report the “Prehistoric Planet” green light.

  • Jon Favreau Variety Home Entertainment Hall

