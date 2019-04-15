Apple Hires Molly Thompson as Head of Documentaries

Molly Thompson has joined Apple’s upcoming streaming service as its head of documentaries.

Thompson previously founded A&E Indie Films, the feature film production unit of A+E Networks. She was also previously the head of documentary films for A+E Networks. Recent documentaries she has executive produced include “The Clinton Affair,” Charles Ferguson’s “Watergate” docuseries, “Studio 54,” and “City of Ghosts.” She was also an executive producer on celebrated documentaries like “Life, Animated,” “Cartel Land,” “Murderball,” and “Jesus Camp.”

She also executive produced Amir Bar-Lev’s “The Tillman Story” and Bart Layton’s “The Imposter,” as well as two narrative features for Lifetime Films. Those were “Lila & Eve,” starring Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez, and “Paris Can Wait,” starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin.

Additionally, Thompson served as executive producer on all feature films produced under the History Films banner, including Werner Herzog’s “Meeting Gorbachev” and “Cave of Forgotten Dreams,” Janet Tobias’ “No Place on Earth,” Errol Morris’ “The Unknown Known: The Life and Times of Donald Rumsfeld,” Douglas Tirola’s “Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon,” and the Johnny Knoxville-produced “Being Evel.”

Thompson graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Rutgers University.