Apple Launches In-House Studio, Sets ‘Band of Brothers’ Follow-Up Series

Will Thorne

CREDIT: HBO

Apple is set to produce its first in-house series.

The show in question is “Masters of the Air,” a follow-up to the “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” series executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The legendary duo are on board once again, which comes as no surprise given that Spielberg was prominent figure at the Apple TV Plus launch event in March. “Masters of the Air” will also be a limited drama and represents the first series greenlit with Apple serving as the studio.

The tech giant has decided to name its internal studio Masters, and has placed worldwide video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in charge of overseeing it.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” is said to follow the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. The series is being written by “Band of Brothers” alumnus John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer. The critically acclaimed “Band of Brothers” miniseries aired on HBO back in 2001, and featured “Homeland” and “Billions” star Damian Lewis in one of the lead roles. The show won a handful of Emmys and a Golden Globe, while its successor “The Pacific” was also an awards season success.

Spielberg is exec producing via his Amblin Television banner, alongside Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Playtone. Graham Yost, also an alumnus from “Band of Brothers,” will co-executive produce alongside Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Steven Shareshian of Playtone.

“Masters of the Air” will stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus and represents the second project for Apple to hail from Spielberg’s Amblin Television in addition to “Amazing Stories.”

More to come…

  • Apple Launches In-House Studio, Sets 'Band

