Apple Drama ‘Lisey’s Story’ Casts ‘Fast & Furious’ Alum Sung Kang

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“Lisey’s Story,” the upcoming Apple TV Plus drama from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, has cast Sung Kang in a recurring role, Variety has learned.

Kang joins previously announced stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, and Dane DeHaan. The eight-episode series is based on Stephen King’s 2006 book of the same name. It follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Owen). The series explores a series of events that causes her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Kang will play Officer Dan Beckman, a police officer assigned to watch Lisey’s house. Kang is known for his role as Han in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, in which he appeared in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and the short film “Los Bandoleros.” He has also starred in films like “Better Luck Tomorrow” and will appear in Robert Rodrigez’s upcoming Netflix film “We Can Be Heroes.” On the TV side, Kang recently appeared on the hit Starz drama “Power” and the ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier.”

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Rick Genow.

King will write all eight episodes of the series in addition to executive producing. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television, where Abrams is under an overall deal, will produce.

Apple TV Plus officially launched on Nov. 1. The shows available at launch included the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon drama “The Morning Show,” the Jason Momoa-led “See,” and Ronald D. Moore’s “For All Mankind.”

