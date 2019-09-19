TV News: Apple Drops New ‘Dickinson’ Trailer With Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Apple’s “Dickinson” series released a new trailer and Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.”

DATES

The “Cash Cab” revival will come to Bravo on Oct. 7. The game show takes place inside a New York cab, where unsuspecting passengers become contestants in a game of trivia for cash prizes.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.” Season five takes place in the wake of the 1929 market crash that sent the world economy into free fall. The latest season of the historical crime drama will be available for streaming Oct. 4.

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming comedy series “Dickinson.” Hailee Steinfeld stars as the 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, with a millennial twist. The show will be available for streaming on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 1.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has ordered the unscripted series “Empires of Luxury,” which focuses on the elite families behind luxury labels. The new show hails from Universal Television Alternative, “Crazy Rich Asians” writer Kevin Kwan and “Ugly Delicious” filmmaker Eddie Schmidt.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Zoe Rogovin has been named vice president of Non-Fiction Programming at Showtime Networks, Inc., based in Los Angeles. She will be responsible for the development and production oversight of non-fiction storytelling, including episodic, serialized/anthology and film formats. She will identify and cultivate new and existing talent platforms and outlets, including emerging creators. Rogovin will report to Vinnie Malholtra.