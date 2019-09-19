×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News: Apple Drops New ‘Dickinson’ Trailer With Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dickinson First Look Teaser
CREDIT: Courtesy Apple

In today’s roundup, Apple’s “Dickinson” series released a new trailer and Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.”

DATES

The “Cash Cab” revival will come to Bravo on Oct. 7. The game show takes place inside a New York cab, where unsuspecting passengers become contestants in a game of trivia for cash prizes.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.” Season five takes place in the wake of the 1929 market crash that sent the world economy into free fall. The latest season of the historical crime drama will be available for streaming Oct. 4.

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming comedy series “Dickinson.” Hailee Steinfeld stars as the 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, with a millennial twist. The show will be available for streaming on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 1.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has ordered the unscripted series “Empires of Luxury,” which focuses on the elite families behind luxury labels. The new show hails from Universal Television Alternative, “Crazy Rich Asians” writer Kevin Kwan and “Ugly Delicious” filmmaker Eddie Schmidt.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Zoe Rogovin has been named vice president of Non-Fiction Programming at Showtime Networks, Inc., based in Los Angeles. She will be responsible for the development and production oversight of non-fiction storytelling, including episodic, serialized/anthology and film formats. She will identify and cultivate new and existing talent platforms and outlets, including emerging creators. Rogovin will report to Vinnie Malholtra.

 

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Dickinson First Look Teaser

    TV News: Apple Drops New 'Dickinson' Trailer With Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Apple’s “Dickinson” series released a new trailer and Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.” DATES The “Cash Cab” revival will come to Bravo on Oct. 7. The game show takes place inside a New York cab, where unsuspecting passengers become contestants in a game of trivia for [...]

  • Jennie Snyder Urman, Katie Wech Team

    Jennie Snyder Urman, Katie Wech Team for Medical Drama in Development at CBS

    CBS is developing a medical drama that hails from writer Katie Wech, Variety has learned. Currently titled “Good Sam,” the series follows a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to [...]

  • Jack Gilardi, Longtime ICM Partners Agent,

    Jack Gilardi, Longtime ICM Partners Agent, Dies at 88

    Jack Gilardi, a longtime ICM Partners agent who represented such stars as Burt Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone, Jerry Lewis, Charlton Heston and Shirley MacLaine, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 88. Gilardi was known for his gentlemanly style, love of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his skill at representing top actors. He [...]

  • Will Gluck

    Will Gluck Sets TV Overall Deal at eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Gluck has signed a two-year overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne), Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Richard Schwartz will continue to oversee all television projects for Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment, with eOne set to serve as studio on all projects under the partnership. “The choice for us was clear given their impeccable [...]

  • Katie Hockmeyer

    NBC Entertainment Names Katie Hockmeyer Exec VP of Late Night Programming

    Katie Hockmeyer has been named executive vice president of late night programming at NBC Entertainment She will report to NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, where she will work on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Saturday Night Live” and newly launched late-night addition, “A Little Late with [...]

  • Nexstar Completes Tribune Acquisition, Sean Compton

    Nexstar Completes Tribune Acquisition, Sean Compton to Head Programming

    Nexstar Media Group has become the nation’s largest owner of TV stations after completing its $4.1 billion acquisition of Tribune Media. The deal creates a broadcasting colossus with more than 200 stations serving more than 100 markets, although a number of stations will be divested to keep Nexstar in compliance with FCC ownership limits. Nexstar, [...]

  • 'Friends' at 25: How Warner Bros.

    'Friends' at 25: How Warner Bros. TV Built an Experiential Empire

    “Friends” may have been set in New York City and filmed on a Burbank, Calif. soundstage, but its reach has truly gone global. So when Warner Bros. Television Group began brainstorming ideas on how to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s debut, including that international audience became imperative for new partnerships, as well as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad